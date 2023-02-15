EE has announced its pre-order and pricing details for the Oppo Find N2 Flip in the UK, even though the global version is yet to be officially announced. It has also appeared on O2's online store.

The foldable clamshell phone from Oppo will be unveiled fully later today, during an event in London at 2.30pm GMT (which you can watch here). However, we have plenty of details ahead of then, including the pre-order price.

EE is offering the Oppo Find N2 Flip on a number of different plans. It reveals that it will be available to customers from 2 March 2023 and is accepting pre-orders on its online store now. It is also throwing in a pair of Oppo Enco X2 wireless earbuds worth £169 with every early order made by 1 March.

Plans start at £58 per month on a 24-month contract, with a £100 upfront fee. That's with 5GB of data. You can also get an unlimited data plan for £83 er month with a £10 upfront fee.

EE also offers several inclusive benifits, such as Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, BT Sport and Netflix subscriptions. It depends on the plan though.

O2's tiers are a little different in that you can customise the amount you pay for the phone upfront and then tack on the network plan. Its online pre-order page also reveals that, should you want to buy the phone outright, it'll cost you £830. You do need to take it with a mobile contract too, though.

It too is offering the Oppo Enco X2 wireless earbuds as a free pre-order incentive.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip was launched in China in December last year with the event today dedicated to the global launch version. It has a 6.8-inch internal, foldable display with a 1080 x 2520 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The external display (on the front of the clamshell design) is 3.26-inches (382 x 720).

The Chinese variant is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset, which we expect to make it to the UK edition too, and its 4,300mAh battery supports 44W SuperVooc fast charging.

We'll be bringing you more on the new handset as it develops later.