The Oppo Find N2 Flip is getting a global release and it's now tipped to happen during Mobile World Congress in February.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip might already be on sale in China but a global launch is coming and we might know when too.

A new report claims that Oppo will announce the new phone globally during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) event in Barcelona. That event kicks off on 27 February and runs through 2 March, which means that a launch could be just around the corner.

That's the news according to leaker SnoopyTech who also shared some news on the expected specifications for the new folding phone - including the use of the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chip.

According to them, the phone will launch in Astral Black and Moonlit Purple once it finally does break cover internationally, while that Dimensity 9000+ chip might raise a few eyebrows given the existence of the Dimensity 9200.

Beyond the chip, it sounds like we can look forward to 8GB of Ram that can be doubled via the use of virtual RAM, while 256GB of storage should allow that to happen without too much of a hiccup. The battery will be a 4,300mAh part with SuperVOOC charging included via a USB-C cable. There's also support for two SIM cards and an IPX4 rating.

In terms of cameras, a main 50-megapixel camera will be joined by an 8-megapixel shooter that will likely handle ultrawide shots. The internal 32-megapixel camera will no doubt take some rather impressive selfies. Speaking of the insides, the Find N2 Flip will have a 6.8-inch foldable display while the external display will come in at 3.26 inches. The former will have support for a 120Hz refresh rate, but the latter will have to make do with 60Hz - which is fine given how much time you're likely to spend looking at it.

This all sounds pretty good, but we're still waiting for other information like actual availability and pricing. Hopefully that's what we'll find out at MWC in February.