For the past couple of years, the foldable smartphone market has been slowly picking up steam, with Samsung driving flexible phones into mainstream attention. Outside of China it's had everything pretty much its own way, with few competitors offering alternatives to its Z Fold and Z Flip lines. In 2022 that started to shift, with Motorola and now Oppo gatecrashing the party with quite different takes on the flexible form factors.

We've had our hands on the Find N2 Flip, Oppo's first clamshell foldable, to see if it's got what it takes to challenge in this market.

Design

166.2 x 75.2 x 7.5mm (open) - 85.5 x 75.2 x 16mm (shut)

Gorilla glass 5 outer - Aluminium frame - Black or purple colours

No-gap "invisible crease" design - No IP rating

One of the great things about the foldable phone market is that - due to differing approaches to displays and hinges - each different flip phone we've seen so far is quite different to the other. We'll get a little more in-depth on the cover display shortly, but its placement on the front cover means you're unlikely to confuse this with any other foldable clamshell smartphone.

With the screen off, almost half of the available surface area of that front cover is taken up by a black rectangle, with two vertically-stacked protruding camera lenses near the edge. Look at it from the sides, and you might just confuse it with the Galaxy Z Flip, especially if you're looking at the purple unit we're reviewing. It's got light purple (or lilac) glass on the front and back, with polished, purple aluminium edges all the way around the sides.

The glossy glass on the outside gives it quite a slippery feel, but there is another option: Astral Black. That version has a similar nano-textured matte glass as other phones we've seen from Oppo and OnePlus recently, so if you're worried about your phone slipping off things, out of pockets or your hand, that's the one to go for.

One really important design feature is that of the hinge and folding screen on the inside. Like the models from Motorola and Huawei, the screen curves in a water drop shape when the phone is shut, and that helps ensure you don't have the single line across the screen being subjected to all the pressure, and therefore, not creating a distinct crease.

This aptly named 'Invisible Crease' is difficult to see, but not impossible under the right lighting and at the right angle. It's nowhere near as visually distracting as Samsung's though, and you can't feel it under your finger that obviously either. The other benefit to this design is that when the phone is shut, there's barely a gap at all between the two sides of the phone's display. No gap means there's no space for dust and pocket debris to collect, solving another pain point from Samsung's efforts.

As useful as that is, Oppo hasn't gone to the trouble of certifying the Find N2 Flip against water or dust, so it can't officially claim to be water or dust resistant. It's a shame really because otherwise, the thoughtful design is impressive for the company's first effort at a clamshell. As for the durability of the hinge and flexible display, Oppo says it's been certified to withstand 400,000 open and shut actions, which should give some confidence that the phone will last a typical phone lifetime. It's worth noting that these tests are done in robotic, sterile environments and don't account for everyday real-life usage, and with the screen not being as rigid and durable as standard smartphones by its very nature, you still need to take care of it a bit more than regular phones.

We've not had a huge amount of time with it jut yet, but the one thing that did strike us - having used the Z Flip and other devices - is that the hinge could be a bit stiffer. It doesn't hold the display as easily as the hinge on the Galaxy Z Flip and doesn't take much persuasion for the display to spring back into its completely straight mode. If you want it to hold an angle, you have to be quite precise and deliberate about it.

Displays and software features

3.26-inch AMOLED cover display - vertical 382 x 720 resolution - 900 nits peak - 120Hz

6.8-inch internal foldable display - 1080 x 2520 resolution - 1600 nits peak - 120hz

ColorOS 13 based on Android 13 - Interactive pets on cover screen

Oppo's focus with displays is very much around trying to remove compromises often associated with the foldable clamshell smartphone. Its cover display is - in essence - a miniature smartphone display. What we mean by that is that it's a vertically oriented rectangle display with an aspect ratio that's virtually the same as what you'd find on a traditional smartphone.

The idea behind it is to offer you a more practical screen that allows you to read more lines of text, so it can fit more data in it than Samsung's Z Flip 4, or Huawei's P50 Pocket. That means you'll be able to read through your notifications list more easily and see more data on the widgets available for the cover screen.

Those include a detailed weather widget, calendar events, notifications, a voice recorder, timers and even an interface for controlling connected earphones/headphones. With our OnePlus Buds Pro 2 - as an example - the cover screen gave us quick and easy access to the noise cancellation controls and offered up the battery levels for both buds and the charging case. You can also - of course - use the cover screen as a monitor for taking selfies with the main cameras.

Oppo's even had time to task its designers with adding a touch of whimsy to the cover screen's software, serving up interactive pets as an option instead of your usual wallpaper. With one of the animals - cat, dog, hamster, budgie or rabbit - selected, you'll find your 'pet' eating, listening to music, playing, sleeping or reading depending on the time of day and what you're doing at the time. For instance, when we were listening to music through our buds, our pet cat was on-screen with earbuds in listening to music on its own Find N2 Flip. It's very cute and silly, and we don't hate it.

The internal screen is very much the usual type for a flip phone. Oppo's clamshell has a large 6.8-inch 21:9 ratio AMOLED panel which sings all the right notes for a flagship screen. Those include a peak brightness of 1600 nits, up to 120Hz refresh rates and support for HDR10+ content. The refresh rates are adaptive too, using LTPO technology to quickly adjust down to 1Hz when needed, or as high as 120Hz when the content demands it. It's a very vibrant panel with attractive, saturated colours and clean details.

Hardware specs, battery and performance

MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset - 8GB RAM - 256GB storage

4300mAh battery - 44W SuperVOOC wired charging

It's too soon in our journey to give our full thoughts on the performance and battery, we've only been testing it for a day so far, but there's certainly enough here to keep the phone feeling like a flagship device. The chipset inside may be made by a slightly less familiar brand than Qualcomm, but don't let that fool you into thinking it's a poorer chipset than the flagship Snapdragon.

Oppo partnered with Mediatek on this one - and has opted for the Dimensity 9000+ platform - which is the same chipset that's in the incredibly powerful ROG Phone 6D Ultimate. It's clocked to a slightly slower speed, but it's more than capable of delivering a smooth, fast and responsive experience. Especially when combined with that 120Hz primary display on the inside. Early impressions back up this expectation. The interface seems to glide effortlessly under the fingertips, and apps and data seem to load quickly.

Perhaps unusually, it's the battery we're most interested in when it comes to the internals. Oppo has said the entire internal design was tweaked and optimised to ensure it could fit in an almost proper-sized battery inside the flip phone. As a result, the Flip offers a much larger capacity than what you'll find in the Galaxy Z Flip (3700mAh), the Moto Razr 2022 (3500mAh) or the Huawei P50 Pocket (4000mAh). At 4300mAh, it's the biggest battery we've seen in a phone of this style, and - if Oppo's previous optimisations are anything to go by - this should mean superb battery life from the Find N2 Flip. As with everything, we'll need more time with it to see exactly how much better it is - if at all - than its main competition.

Once empty, it uses Oppo's SuperVOOC flash charging technology to refill quickly. Oppo claims this 44W charging will offer a full charge in about an hour, but interestingly our unit shipped with a 67W charger, so - again - we'll need to test and see if it refills at the maximum on offer from the charger, or if it is throttled somewhat and the 67W adapter is in the UK retail packaging because 44W UK adapters don't exist. We've asked Oppo directly about this and will update you when we get an answer.

Cameras

50MP f/1.8 main camera - 8MP f/2.3 ultrawide - 32MP selfie camera

4K/60 video recording - MariSilicon X NPU - Hasselblad colour science

If there's an area we're a little concerned about with the Find N2 Flip, it's in the camera department. The primary camera specs are familiar to us by now, and match what Oppo and OnePlus have been doing on their flagship phones for a couple of years already. That's to say we get a large 50-megapixel sensor which pixel bins to create larger pixels - in theory, making it better at capturing light, detail and colour. It's not that lens we're concerned about, it should be great, especially with the MariSilicon X NPU (Neural Processing Unit) which we've seen Oppo use to great effect on the last Find X flagship phone.

It's the secondary 8-megapixel camera we're cautious about getting too excited over. Previous phones we've seen with this kind of dual camera setup usually have a great primary camera and an ultrawide that fails to deliver sharp, detailed images. We won't judge it until we've used it properly, but history tells us not to expect too much from that ultrawide lens. On a more positive note, at least Oppo hasn't stuck a pointless 2-megapixel macro lens on here just to make up the numbers.

First impressions

As 24-hour periods go, we've found a lot we like about Oppo's approach to the flip phone. The vertical cover display is the big talking point, we think, offering a much more useful exterior screen than what we've seen from the likes of Samsung or Motorola, even if it does look a little odd. We still think the software could be optimised further to make better use of it, but it's a handy tool to have for quickly getting information and notifications up.

The almost crease-less display is great, it appears rich and vibrant on first impressions and the gap-less design when closed makes it seem really neat. We need more time with it - of course - to see how well the software is optimised for the folding display, and to see if the secondary camera is noticeably poorer than the primary camera, but the Find N2 Flip is shaping up to be a very promising competitor to Samsung's fashionable flip phone.