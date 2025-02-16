Summary Opera Air is a mindfulness-based browser focused on relaxation and mental health, with built-in mood music and meditative exercises.

The browser simplifies setup with nature-based backgrounds, creating a calming and minimalist design that promotes focused browsing.

Features like Boosts for mood music, Take a Break for relaxation exercises, and Aria AI chatbot enhance the browsing experience.

Working on your laptop all day can create a ton of tension and make you feel overwhelmed. Being swamped at work or having to do your taxes are just a few ways to be overly worried while using the Internet. But what if there was a browser that takes into account your mental health and tries to put you into the right mindset? Enter Opera Air, the new browser from Opera that wants you to be less stressed while searching.

Opera Air comes with built-in features designed to help you relax, from mood music to meditative exercises. Plus, it integrates with social media, which makes it a solid choice for a default browser. After testing it out, I can confidently say it helps ease my mind. Here's why Opera Air could be the perfect way to unwind -- even in the middle of a busy day.

Opera Air Opera Air is the newest browser from Opera. It is focused on mindfulness with built-in exercise prompts, relaxation music, and more. There are social media integrations, an AI assistant based on ChatGPT and Gemini, and more. See at Opera

Set-up is simple

You can choose the background that you want

There's a light and breezy feeling to the Opera Air browser -- no pun intended. The setup is simple -- you just need to download it and select your settings. You can opt for multiple backgrounds, which are all nature-based. Once you pick, you can choose to import data from Chrome , Firefox, or Edge , making it easy to transition to Opera Air as your default browser.

I really enjoyed being able to bring all of my Chrome bookmarks right into Opera Air to painlessly have my things set up.

The minimalist design doesn't feel overcrowded, even when you have a million tabs open. The preset bookmarks anytime you open the browser are meant to keep you in the right mindset, as Headspace.com, Calm.com, Mindful.org, are among those listed. Opera Air feels like it wants you to take a step back from the cluttered hustle and bustle of everyday life while you're using it.

The music instills focus

I love choosing between the audio options

On the left-hand side of the browser, there's a small icon bar filled with different features. The top option is the Boosts. If you're like me and love listening to lo-fi music, spa playlists, classical music, and other relaxing types of sound while you're working, Boosts is definitely for you. It lets you pick the mood that you're in and plays music accordingly. The list to choose from is:

Creativity Boost

Energized Focus

Deep Relaxation

Dream Recall

Emotional Navigation

Focused Calm

Stress Relief

Positive Mood

Light Meditation

Mental Clarity

Motivation Boost

Analytical Thinking

Energized Alert

High Performance

Peak Concentration

Learning Enhancement

Heightened Awareness

Cognitive Enhancement

Optimal Brain Function

Related Calm made an AI recreation of actor Jimmy Stewart to lull you asleep Calm has recreated Jimmy Stewart's voice using AI. Now, he can read you a bedtime story. Here's how to find and listen to it in the Calm app.

You can choose to change the time limits on each of the Boosts and run through them like a playlist.

There are even volume adjustments that aren't just focused on how loud the music is. You can opt to adjust the binaural volume and the ambient volume as well to give you a more complete audio experience.

Take a break

Opera Air wants you to relax

Below Boosts is Take a Break. It's a feature that actually offers you a distraction from your work and browsing on a silver platter -- it reminds you to take a break every 60 to 90 minutes to keep your body and mind fresh. It even suggests breathing exercises (from three to six minutes), neck exercises (from four to ten minutes), meditation (7-13 minutes), or a full body scan (8-15 minutes).

Clicking on any of these options opens a new window and guides you through the break step by step. You can customize settings, choose a male or female voice, adjust the duration and intensity of the exercise, and more. If you want, you can turn on your camera and let the browser guide you through the movements while you see yourself on screen. Subtitles make it easy to follow along and anticipate what's coming next -- I found this especially helpful for staying on track.

Even a quick four-minute neck stretch left me feeling looser and ready to tackle my next task.

Related How to find sleep meditation workouts on Apple Fitness+ Here's how to find and start a sleep meditation on Apple Fitness+.

AI is built in

Opera Air Aria is here to help

You knew this one was coming -- AI is everywhere.

The feature below Take a break is Aria, Opera Air's AI chatbot. It runs on multiple large language models, including those from OpenAI and Google, making it similar to ChatGPT and Gemini. You can use it by entering prompts to generate content or answer questions, though a disclaimer at the top notes that it may provide inaccurate or misleading responses (which is important to remember when you're using it). But, like Gemini and ChatGPT, I did find it useful.

Opera Air feels like it wants you to take a step back from the cluttered hustle and bustle of everyday life while you're using it.

If you log into Opera Air by creating an account or linking to your Google account, you can unlock more features with Aria. This includes AI image generation, the ability to upload a photo and have Aria tell you more about it, and more. While I'm not the biggest user of AI chatbots, there is a time and place for it -- and, being able to get extended research without having to search many Google pages is super helpful.

Related How to talk to Gemini Live, Google's lifelike voice assistant Gemini Live, Google's new voice mode for its AI assistant, is available on iOS and Android, but you'll need the right subscription to access it.

Bring your social media feeds all to one place