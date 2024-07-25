Key Takeaways SearchGPT is an alternative search engine prototype from OpenAI that produces bespoke responses to questions.

OpenAI is focused on using real-time online info and proper citations.

This prototype is not a final product but a step towards enhancing ChatGPT.

People already treat talking to AI-powered chatbots like ChatGPT as an alternative to looking for answers with a Google Search, and now OpenAI is making it more official -- the company is introducing SearchGPT, an AI search prototype built on the bones of ChatGPT that you can sign up to try right now.

SearchGPT is an alternative of sorts to a normal Google Search, which is already populated with AI-generated responses thanks to Google's AI Overviews. The new prototype is also OpenAI's first real step towards integrating current online information into its AI models. Up until this point, unless you were using an extension like Browse with Bing, which fed current web results into ChatGPT's answers, everything the model used to respond to questions and generate ideas was based on out-of-date information from when OpenAI last fed the model new training data. SearchGPT has what appears to be real-time web results.

The whole point is that looking for answers with SearchGPT will be more natural and allow for follow-up questions in a way a normal web search simply can't. And even though this is clearly a prototype, OpenAI is willing to let some people try it out for themselves. Here's what SearchGPT can do, and how you can sign up to put it through its paces.

SearchGPT is more answer engine than search engine

OpenAI / Pocket-lint

SearchGPT starts with a traditional search box, which accepts the same kinds of questions you might already ask Google. To go off of OpenAI's example, searching for "when is the best time to see nudibranchs in Half Moon Bay this weekend" pulls up images of the sea creature (think a sea slug, but more fun), along with the locations of tide pools to visit and the recommended times you should look for them.

Unlike ChatGPT, which would typically answer this kind of question with text formatted like a chat response, SearchGPT creates a bespoke page, formatted to be legible and pleasing to read. You can also ask a follow-up question about the weather, for example, and SearchGPT keeps the context of your first question in mind. And when you do need a list of links, there's a sidebar on the side you can pull up to access them.

SearchGPT keeps proper citations in mind

OpenAI / Pocket-lint

The whole experience is remarkably similar to what Perplexity, an AI company focused on creating a Google Search alternative, produces. Perplexity scans websites for results and produces a lightly formatted natural language response to whatever question you throw at it. There are images if you need them, and Perplexity can answer follow-up questions too. The company even launched a feature called Perplexity Pages that lets you share your results with other people, and tweak formatting and tone after the fact.

The devil is in the details when it comes to the difference between the two "answer engines," however. Whereas Perplexity was credibly caught plagiarizing text from sources it technically shouldn't have access to, OpenAI has made a show of making deals with web publishers to train on their articles and more prominently feature them in ChatGPT. That's not to say OpenAI isn't likely guilty of the same scraping and plagiarism as it's competitors, just that now it's asking for permission before it gets in more trouble. SearchGPT is even designed with publishers in mind, with "clear, in-line, named attribution and links," according to OpenAI. The company is also "launching a way for publishers to manage how they appear in SearchGPT," though it's not entirely clear what that means.

How to try SearchGPT for yourself

The odds are not in your favor

The SearchGPT prototype is available to test for anyone with a ChatGPT account, which you can create with an email and password, or by connecting to an existing Apple, Google, or Microsoft account. Here's the basic steps:

Head to ChatGPT to log in or create an account. Fill in the required information. Head to the SearchGPT landing page to join the waitlist. Wait for an email giving you access.

Don't expect an immediate response, though. OpenAI tells The Verge that it's only testing SearchGPT with 10,000 test users, which pales in comparison to the millions of users ChatGPT has. It's not clear if that initial test group will be expanded or if OpenAI plans on testing SearchGPT multiple times over the coming weeks and months, but what is clear is that if you're willing to wait, some of the elements of SearchGPT will make their way back to the original.

OpenAI is pretty clear that SearchGPT isn't a product in and of itself. The prototype is temporary, but OpenAI plans to "integrate the best of these features directly into ChatGPT in the future."

It's not quite a search revolution just yet

We'll have to try SearchGPT for ourselves before we can say it's a capable replacement for something like Google Search, but OpenAI seems to at least have a take on what a modern search experience could look like. Most people don't go looking for websites, they're looking for answers that websites hold, and SearchGPT and Perplexity are the shortcuts.

As someone who enjoys the idea of people enjoying and benefiting from the things I write online, that's kind of a scary idea. But while SearchGPT remains just a prototype and not the next big feature in ChatGPT, I think Google is probably the one that should be more worried.