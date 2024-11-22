Key Takeaways OpenAI is reportedly considering creating a web browser that could rival Chrome.

ChatGPT's AI features integrated into a web browser could pose serious compeititon to Chrome.

OpenAI hires ex-Chrome developers, and is reportedly in talks with Samsung to integrate ChatGPT on its devices.

OpenAI's ChatGPT is one of the most well-known AI chatbots out there. It's been making huge strides in the AI space in recent years, and now more than ever, it has its eyes set on besting Google's Chrome. Now a new report from The Information suggests OpenAI is considering making a web browser, one that could rival Google Chrome's market dominance.

When or if this web browser will happen is still up in the air, as it's still in its very early stages -- and it could be a long time before OpenAI launches it. But, the idea of a fully integrated web browser with ChatGPT sounds intriguing and potentially game-changing.

OpenAI should do it

ChatGPT's AI features in a web browser could convince users to switch

OpenAI and Google are already racing each other with ChatGPT and Gemini, but OpenAI creating a web browser, coupled with its own AI search engine would be taking major shots at Google.

So far, we know that OpenAI has hired two staff members that played a major part in making Chrome for Google, Ben Goodger and Darin Fisher (via TechRadar). According to statcounter, Chrome holds a 66.7 percent share of the browser market worldwide, so hiring two key players previously involved with it seems like a decent first step.

There's also been a recent report from a South Korean publication, The Korea Herald, that OpenAI is in talks with Samsung to integrate ChatGPT's AI abilities into Samsung's devices, like it recently did with Apple Intelligence on iPhones . Samsung is a significant player in the Android ecosystem, and the tech giant has worked closely with Google for years. This would be another move from OpenAI that signals it's willing to take on Google and its Gemini AI technology.

I think OpenAI should move forward with its web browser plans. Google is currently running into issues with Chrome and the Department of Justice (DOJ), and with ChatGPT's AI capabilities, OpenAI has the potential to make a significant dent in the tech giant's browser market share.