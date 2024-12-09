Key Takeaways OpenAI has released its AI video generation model called Sora.

Sora lets ChatGPT Pro users generate up to 20-second long videos at a 1080p resolution.

Videos generated by Sora will have a watermark and its C2PA metadata will state it was generated by AI.

The age of AI video generation is upon us.

OpenAI has released Sora, its new text-to-video AI model. CEO Sam Altman announced the release during a livestream as part of the company’s "12 days of OpenAI" event leading up to the holidays.

By entering a text prompt, Sora allows users to generate up to 20-second videos in widescreen, vertical, or square aspect ratios. It is available now on Sora.com for ChatGPT Plus and Pro users.

"Sora serves as a foundation for AI that understands and simulates reality—an important step towards developing models that can interact with the physical world," OpenAI said in a press release.

Sora has a long way to go

The controversial AI video tool is far from perfect

If you have a ChatGPT Plus subscription, OpenAI says, "you can generate up to 50 videos at 480p resolution or fewer videos at 720p each month." The video duration is capped at five seconds. ChatGPT Plus costs $20 a month. However, if you upgrade to ChatGPT’s Pro Plan, you can generate up to 500 videos at up to 1080p resolution, with a maximum duration of 20 seconds. ChatGPT Pro costs $200 a month.

Videos generated by Sora will have a visible watermark on them so people know they were created by AI, and their C2PA metadata will indicate its been created by AI. If you don’t want to pay for Sora, you can view a feed of videos it generates on Sora.com for free.

Sora was initially shown off earlier this February and has been no stranger to criticism. In November, a group of artists who claimed to be part of its testing released a letter accusing OpenAI of "art washing” (via TechCrunch).

Sora is available in the US; however, it's not available in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and countries in the EU. OpenAI admits that the version it released today still has limitations, such as unrealistic physics, and that the company is still working to make it "more affordable for everyone."