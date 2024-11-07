ChatGPT is one of the biggest AI platforms in the world. Since its debut in 2022, it's become an immediately recognizable brand, and a major player in artificial intelligence, with its AI chatbot being available on its website and app. Now, OpenAI's recent move could be signaling a future shift in naming for ChatGPT.

ChatGPT has purchased the URL chat.com. When you enter chat.com into your web browser, it will immediately redirect you to ChatGPT.com. Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, posted on X simply saying "chat.com" to announce the move.

OpenAI purchased the domain from Dharmesh Shah, the founder and CTO of HubSpot, who originally paid 15.5 million dollars for the URL back in 2023. Shah confirmed the news on X, and implied that he didn't receive cash from the purchase, but instead was paid in shares.

Is ChatGPT going to become just chat?

Google did something similar by renaming its AI from Bard to Gemini

The news of OpenAI purchasing the chat.com URL is leading to all sorts of speculation that ChatGPT could soon be getting a rebranding. If it did, it wouldn't be the first major tech company in the world to do so, and it certainly won't be the last.

Just look at Google. When it first announced its AI initiatives, it was originally called Bard, which was later dropped in favor of Gemini. There is also speculation about Microsoft wanting to change its AI name as well, from Copilot to "Windows Intelligence." Which, if Microsoft does that, would be absolutely hilarious considering how similar it is to what Apple did with Apple Intelligence .

Who knows what OpenAI will decide to do about ChatGPT, but just "chat" does roll off the tongue rather well, so I can see why OpenAI could be considering this move. Chat is short and simple, and could easily become as synonymous as Google.

The news of ChatGPT acquiring the chat.com URL comes on the heels of the company launching ChatGPT search, its AI-powered web search engine that is automatically integrated with ChatGPT. The feature is only available for ChatGPT Plus and Team users, with enterprise and education users getting it in the next few weeks, and free users over the coming months.