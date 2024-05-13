Key Takeaways OpenAI announced a desktop ChatGPT app for macOS, improving accessibility for interaction with the AI chatbot.

ChatGPT-4o introduced Voice Mode for conversations, making it easier to ask ChatGPT questions.

The app is available starting today for Plus users and will roll out for free users in the coming weeks, with a Windows version planned later in the year.

In today's OpenAI spring update livestream, it was announced that there will now be a first-party desktop ChatGPT app, but it'll only be available on macOS for now. ChatGPT already has apps available for Android and iOS, but this new desktop app rolling out will make working alongside ChatGPT even easier. Up until this point, only third-party desktop apps and extensions had been available for using ChatGPT on desktop, so this new first-party support is a big deal.

Both free and paid users will be able to use the app, which can be opened quickly with a keyboard shortcut to ask ChatGPT questions, according to OpenAI.

OpenAI says it is "designed to integrate seamlessly into anything you're doing on your computer" in their press release about the event today. The app will open in a window on your screen and be able to interact with you based on what's on your screen. Using the app, you can take screenshots and discuss them with ChatGPT.

OpenAI

The app was announced in tandem with the announcement of ChatGPT-4o, the new version of ChatGPT. Once ChatGPT-4o is rolled out, you'll be able to talk out loud to ChatGPT using Voice Mode in the desktop app. This means you can have conversations with ChatGPT, which was demonstrated in the livestream using coding examples.

The app will be available starting today for Plus users, and it will roll out for free users "in the coming weeks," according to OpenAI. They also state that they're planning to launch a windows version "later this year." No specific dates or timelines were specified beyond that.

A desktop app for ChatGPT will likely be really useful for anyone who likes to use ChatGPT for help with coding, since the AI chatbot is already a great tool to have for that. Having it be easily accessible with a shortcut and open in a small window alongside your text editor will make it much easier and more streamlined to get help with coding.

OpenAI

Additionally, the announcement of the ChatGPT desktop app for macOS comes after rumors that Apple's WWDC event in June could focus heavily on generative AI, something Apple has been working on for a while now. Now that we're ready to see Apple announce even more AI features rolling out for macOS, alongside iOS, it's interesting to see OpenAI announce this a month ahead of Apple's likely introduction of more advanced generative AI features.