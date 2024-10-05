Key Takeaways Open earbuds sacrifice bass for comfort, resulting in poorer lower frequencies than sealed earbuds provide.

Using open earbuds in noisy environments may lead to turning volume up too high.

Open earbuds can be a nuisance to others due to sound leakage.

Open-back headphones are a much-loved mainstay of many audiophiles' headphone collections, since they're made to have a wide soundstage, and have more of an open, airy feeling physically too, so you don't get heat build-up around your ears. Many attest to them being more comfortable, and being able to pick out individual instruments better when listening to music on them. Lots of gamers like them too, and claim it helps them a lot when they need to be listening to what's going on around them in a game, or the way that the openness feels immersive.

A lesser-known kind of open audio tech is open earbuds, which for a long time, to me, just meant something like AirPods that don't seal around your ear but just rest inside. Those are relatively open because of the lack of silicone ear tip, which leaks to worse sound leakage and pretty weak bass.

But there's actually a variety of open earbuds out there, from bone conduction earbuds that Shokz makes to Bose's Ultra Open earbuds to Nothing's new Ear (Open) earbuds. Designs vary a lot, but they are united in one thing that seems to be the main selling point: there's no silicone going in your ear.

I can understand the appeal of open earbuds to a degree. I get that not everybody likes the feeling of silicone ear tips, or maybe their ear canals are too small or large to even have it as an option. But outside of that small subset of people, I have some bones to pick with open earbuds.

People around you will probably hear your music

I don't know about you, but I don't like being that guy with the loud music on the bus

People that love open-back headphones generally all acknowledge that they aren't the kind of headphones you wear on the bus or at work. The open design makes it so everyone can hear the music you're listening to, especially at higher volumes. It's like wearing speakers in front of your ears with no seal -- and you might irritate some of the people around you.

Open earbuds are no exception to this, regardless of if they're utilizing bone conduction or air conduction to get the sound to your ears. If you've ever been around someone using Apple's wired EarPods at a loud volume in an office, that's exactly what I mean, but it can be even worse, since plenty of other open earbuds don't sit inside your ear in the way EarPods do. The Nothing Ear (Open) sits atop your ear and it secured around it with a hook, and Shokz go around your head, making contact with your temples rather than your ear.

The reality of open earbuds is that because they're open, you're sacrificing a few things in favor of comfort. You get to not have the pressure or discomfort of ear tips, but your listening experience is a lot different, potentially for the worse.

The open design means you're likely sacrificing bass and sub-bass

