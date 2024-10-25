Key Takeaways Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, dismissed rumors of a new ChatGPT model launching in November.

Altman's cryptic posts on X sparked speculation about ChatGPT's upcoming release.

ChatGPT remains the top AI chatbot in the U.S. with 24.9 million searches each month.

OpenAI's ChatGPT is arguably one of the most popular AI chatbots in the world. With over 24.9 million searches for the term each month in the U.S., according to Superside, it's no wonder that the AI chatbot has taken off. Since ChatGPT first launched in November 2022, artificial intelligence (AI) advancements have taken the world by storm.

Now, in a recent report by the Verge, the outlet said the release of Orion, supposedly OpenAI's next big AI model, could be launched by December. But, the company's CEO, Sam Altman, took to X, to slam the report as "fake news out of control." The post by Altman squashes any rumors of a new version of ChatGPT coming out before December.

The report was based on sources and cryptic posts by OpenAI's CEO

Sam Altman posted on X about ChatGPT's birthday coming up, as well as his love for the midwest

The Verge report which Altman labeled as "fake news" quotes 'sources' claiming Microsoft is planning to host Orion on its server in November. This would be in line with ChatGPT's second birthday, which Altman posted about on X just days before the Verge's report. The Verge report said that the Orion update wouldn't be released widely through ChatCPT, rather that the company would grant access first to companies it works with. It also said it was unclear if Orion, the new ChatGPT AI model, would be referred to as ChatGPT-5.

Not only did Altman post about ChatGPT's second birthday coming up, he even followed it up with another post wondering what ChatGPT should get for its birthday. This post added fuel to the fire and speculation from users that ChatGPT was getting a new product launch in time for its second birthday. ChatGPT was originally released on November 30, 2022. Altman's newest post on X seems to squash any chance of an update before December.

Back in September, another cryptic post on X was viewed as a potential hint that Orion is coming this winter. Altman's post said "excited about the winter constellations to rise soon; they are so great."

According to Celestron, the winter constellation Orion can be seen from November to April. You can see why people may have interpreted this post by Altman as a hint that a new ChatGPT model was coming for its second birthday.

With Altman squashing the rumor of a new ChatGPT AI model launching in November, it's unclear when the launch will take place now, but it's possible it could be in the new year.