You can use the electric pizza oven indoors or take it out on a sunny day.

Ooni has expanded its range of pizza ovens for 2023, with the announcement of its first indoors device.

The Ooni Volt 12 is an all-electric oven that is capable of making up to 12-inch pizzas (in its 13-inch cooking area) - hence the name. It has heating options that can be manually adjusted, but also automatic heat settings in case you just make the same type of pizza each time. There is also a boost function to raise the heat of the internal baking stone between pizzas.

Ooni claims the oven can cook a Neapolitan-style pizza in just 90 seconds, and it can reach optimum cooking temperature - ie. 450-degrees Celsius (850-degrees Fahrenheit) in just 20 minutes after turning it on. An internal light gives you a view of the process through the triple-paned borosilicate glass door.

Ooni

The Volt 12 can also be used outdoors - if you have a handy plug socket nearby - and an optional cover can ensure it remains clean while transporting it from the kitchen to the garden - or for storage. The steel shell is powder coated to aid weather resistance.

All this tech does come at a price, however. While the most popular Ooni pizza ovens, such as the multi-fuel Karu and Fyra models start at $299 / £299, the Ooni Volt 12 is $999 in the US, £799 in the UK. Its multi-functionality and ease-of-use certainly puts an extra slice on the ticket.

Still, at least you'll be able to use it during the less sunny months, as the outdoor models are likely to be hibernating throughout the winter for sure. And, like the other Ooni ovens, you can also replace the baking stone later in its life to ensure it is more sustainable over longer periods.

Ooni states that the Volt 12 is currently only available in limited quantities at present - especially in the US. It can currently be bought from the Ooni US website, and UK website.

The brand has also upgraded its Karu 12 oven with a model that sports a similar glass door to the Volt 12 - the original has a removable metal door. The Ooni Karu 12G is also now available.