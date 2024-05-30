Key Takeaways The Note Air3 offers impressive battery life and support for Android third-party apps, making reading and writing enjoyable and efficient.

I've searched for the perfect E-Ink tablet for reading and writing for years. I struggled to choose between what has quickly become a saturated note-taking tablet market and wanted an experience that would be easier on the eyes and worthwhile for the price. As a college librarian, I helped troubleshoot countless students' tablets and seemed to hear an issue about every model I'd consider. Enter stage left, and somewhat steathily in 2024, the Onyx Boox Note Air3.

Boox sent me this E-Ink tablet to review, and I spent the last week and half using the Note Air3 as my main ereader, note-taking tablet, and audiobook entertainment device and came away with some notes myself. I read a ton, for entertainment, work, and school, and I think I have finally found an ereader/writer I can see making a significant difference in my day-to-day life.

Onyx Boox Note Air3 Recommended Onyx Boox Note Air3 is a monochromatic E-Ink display tablet that supports third-party apps with Android 12 and launched with a faster CPU and a micro-SD card slot for greater storage as well. Pros Battery life doesn't quit

Third-party Android apps

Sturdy build, comfortable design

Reading and writing is fast and enjoyable Cons Pen isn't the most comfortable for long-term use

Some expected 300ppi display

Slight lag in line drawing $400 at Onyx $400 at Amazon

Price, specs, and availability

Where does it fit in the ewriter market?

Close

The Onyx Boox quietly came on the scene earlier in 2024 after its sibling's splashier arrival, the Note Air3 C -- the color E-Ink version of this reading and writing tablet. While the fervor over color E-Ink tablets is understandable, the monochromatic Note Air3 is everything and more than I expected. It does the E-Ink reading and writing extremely well, and includes Android 12, giving a functionality boost over many competitors.

The Note Air3 is listed at $399.99, while it's color version lists at $499.99. It has a significant update to the CPU, storage, and battery life to its predecessor, the Note Air2 and Note Air2 Plus. It feels sturdy despite it's absurd and impressively thin screen. The side panel grip makes holding it comfortable for long reading sessions and browsing.

Onyx Boox Note Air3 Screen HD Carta 1200 glass screen with flat cover-lens Resolution 227ppi Storage RAM 4GB, ROM 64GB Connectivity Wi-Fi (2.4GHz + 5GHz) + BT 5.0 Front Light Yes, with CTM (Warm and Cold) OS Android 12 Battery 3,700mAh Li-ion Polymer Buttons Power button with Fingerprint Recognition Weight 450g Dimensions 8.9 x 7.6 x 0.23 inches Format Support Third-party apps CPU 2.4Ghz Octa-core Document Formats PDF, DJVU, CBR, CBZ, EPUB, AZW3, MOBI, TXT, DOC, DOCX, FB2, CHM, RTF, HTML, ZIP, PRC, PPT, PPTX Image Formats PNG, JPG, BMP, TIFF Audio Formats WAV, MP3 Battery Life Up to 4 weeks Screen Size 10.3 inch Ports USB-C charge port, microSD Card Slot Audio output and inputs 2 speakers, built in microphone Waterproofing None, do not expose to liquids

What I liked about the Onyx Book Note Air3

Battery, Android third-party apps, and PDF functionality

Close

I used the Boox Note Air3 for ten days straight, and I haven't topped up the battery once. I read two ebooks, took notes for multiple hour-long meetings, drafted my wedding guest list, listened to an entire 14-hour audiobook, tested the BOOXDrop file sharing features, and even used it as a scorecard for two intense game nights. I did this on one full charge, and the device still has 25% battery left. The note-taking was a surprising delight. It has the smallest of lags when drawing lines, but overall it really does write like paper.

I used the Boox Note Air3 for ten days straight, and I haven't topped up the battery once.

The battery life on E-Ink readers is half the draw, the displays take up less power, and they traditionally do not need as much battery power as LCD, OLED, or AMOLED display tablets. The impressive Note Air3 battery is likely due to the company deciding not to include a feature that is present on the Note Air3 C and many of the Boox Tab series, Boox Superfast Refresh (BSR). This feature is great for smoothing that ghosting and lag effect present on most E-Ink readers, but it can diminish the battery life.

I don't feel like I'm missing out on much without BSR though. With Android 12 and the CPU upgrades, I breezed through apps that even tend to slow down my iPhone -- Kindle, Libby, Libro.fm, and Audible -- without losing battery life. Additionally, as an avid user of ebook and audiobook apps outside the Amazon ecosystem, the ability to use all my favorite third-party apps is an unexpected delight. The addition of less distracted reading, listening, and writing is a big selling point for me. The Bluetooth connection is effective, and I found no issues using my earbuds, speaker, or even my car with a downloaded audiobook.

The note-taking and markup functionality worked well during meetings, and the microphone for quick recording to embed into notes is a great addition to its work/study functionality. I start graduate classes to finish my teaching certification in a few weeks and anticipate the PDF markup functions will get even more use. The BOOXDrop file sharing function connects to my personal Google Drive or my university's OneDrive, allowing for cross-platform ease.

What I didn't like about the Onyx Book Note Air3

Minor critiques for my use, but might make a difference for you