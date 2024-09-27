Key Takeaways Onyx Boox Note Air 3 C offers a superb writing experience with a slim design and full Google Play access.

Even though I spend most of my time on a computer, there's still something special about taking handwritten notes. While vibrant tablets like the Apple iPad and Samsung Galaxy Tab look nice and provide superb tools for artists, they don't provide the same feel as writing on paper, and I haven't been drawn to them for notes. E Ink tablets, on the other hand, typically offer a feel similar to writing on paper while also offering better battery life.

The Onyx Boox Note Air 3 C is a large E Ink tablet, sitting in the same ranks as the ReMarkable 2 and Kobo Elipsa 2E. However, unlike those two tablets, it features a color display and Android OS, which unlock a list of useful features that result in a well-rounded tablet. Boox sent me one to test out, and I've been impressed by the fantastic yet simple user experience. It offers plenty of things to love and not much to dislike.

Price, availability, and specs

The Onyx Boox Note Air3 C adds color to the already excellent Note Air 3, making it a bit more well-rounded. It is available from the Onyx and Boox websites, as well as Amazon for $499.99. It comes with a stylus but does not include a case.

Onyx Boox Note Air 3 C Brand Onyx Storage 64GB CPU 2.4Ghz Octa-core + BSR Operating System Android 12 Battery 3,700mAh Li-ion Polymer Ports USB-C Camera (Rear, Front) None Display type Kaleido 3 Carta 1200 glass screen Size 10.3 in Expandable Storage Yes, via microSD Weight 15.2 oz IP rating None RAM 4GB Dimensions 8.9 x 7.6 x 0.23 in Extras Power button with fingerprint recognition Expand

What I liked about the Onyx Boox Note Air 3 C

A fantastic writing experience with lots of extras

First impressions matter, and the Note Air 3 C makes a great one. Its aluminum frame is attractive with its orange accents, and it simply feels great in the hand, even without a case. At 15.2oz (345g), it weighs slightly less than the ReMarkable 2 (14.1 ounces) and Kobo Elipsa 2E (13.8 ounces), but it doesn't feel heavy by any means. The left side offers a thicker section of bezel so you can hold it without putting your finger on the display. It's a very slim tablet, too, so I can easily put it in my backpack along with my laptop when traveling and not add much bulk.

One of the main things that makes the Note Air 3 C stand out compared to other E Ink tablets is that it runs an Android OS. As a result, you have access to the Google Play Store, meaning you can download just about any app you would on your Android phone or tablet. That makes the Note Air 3 C a lot more flexible than other E Ink tablets.

The ability to download apps is especially helpful when reading on the Note Air 3 C. While the tablet comes loaded with a native library app (Boox NeoReader) and Store, you're rather limited in what you have access to. For example, the Store app only offers free classics from Project Gutenberg. You can load epubs, PDFs, and other documents via the BOOXDrop app, but any content with Digital Rights Management (DRM) software won't be compatible without a third-party app. However, you can download Libby to access your local library's free ebooks or use the Amazon Kindle app (or many other library apps), giving you full access to whatever you want to read.

The operating system is a custom version of Android 12, which is very simplified and paired down. There's a vertical row of home apps on the left side, which guides you to everything you need on the tablet. I've never used an Onyx Boox product before, but the controls are all highly intuitive and easy to navigate. You can also customize many controls, including gestures and the menu bar. The system as a whole operates smoothly for an E Ink tablet, with the expected amount of lab when jumping between apps.

It can recognize handwritten notes and transcribe them into typed text, which I can then copy into an email, Google Doc, or any other cloud-based document for access on my computer.

One of my favorite features of the Note Air 3 C is its native note-taking app (that you can quickly access from the home screen). It offers premium features, including a wide range of templates and AI-based tools. Most notably, for my work, it can recognize handwritten notes and transcribe them into typed text, which I can then copy into an email, Google Doc, or any other cloud-based document for access on my computer. Even with my messy writing, the AI tool does a fantastic job of figuring out what I wrote so I can share notes with others, and they don't have to decipher my handwriting.

Although simple, my favorite AI tool is Scribble Erase. If I write something wrong or just want to get rid of it, I can scribble over it, like I would if I were writing on paper, and it automatically deletes it. It misses small lines occasionally, but overall, it does a great job and keeps me from switching back and forth from the pen to the eraser.

Handwriting on the Note Air 3 C is a fantastic experience. It feels smooth and effortless with the included stylus. It's very similar to writing on paper, though I actually like it a bit more in most situations. There's also minimal input lag despite the E Ink display, so it can keep up with my notes even when I'm writing quickly.

The C in the Note Air 3 name signifies that it's a color tablet. Of course, it's still E Ink, so don't expect colors like those on the Apple iPad or the Samsung Galaxy Tab. Instead, colors are quite dull, much like you'd get in a traditional newspaper. However, the color display makes it possible to highlight and write in different colors, which is a big advantage. You could even use it for drawing, though the colors won't be very exciting.

You could, in theory, watch videos or play games on the Note Air 3 C, since there are speakers and color, but I wouldn't recommend it. The E Ink technology can't keep up with playback or the quality needed for video, so videos look extremely grainy, and playback is choppy. But, in a pinch, you do have access to that.

Finally, while I haven't been using the Note Air 3 C daily or for extended periods, I've still been very impressed by its battery life. It uses a 3,700 mAh battery and automatically goes into standby mode when you don't use it for a while, saving the battery life significantly. I haven't charged the device since I started testing nearly three weeks ago, and it's still at 24%. Of course, it will drain faster if you use it a lot in one sitting or use power-hungry apps, but it should easily last you through an entire day of classes or meetings.

What I didn't like about the Onyx Boox Note Air3 C

Handwriting only gets you so far

One of the main reasons I've been loving the Note Air 3 C is because I can use it to take handwritten notes. Unfortunately, though, the ability to use handwriting only extends to the native apps, including the native Notes and Library app. Any third-party apps will rely on the keyboard for text input. The stylus can be used to navigate, but that's all. It's a bummer that the best feature can only be used in a few situations.

Although a minor detail, I've also been rather annoyed by the magnet for the stylus. It's not very strong, so the stylus comes off pretty easily. Luckily, I also have the magnetic case, which holds it there, but I wouldn't trust it without the case holding it onto the tablet.

Finally, though I wouldn't expect a superb listening experience on an E Ink tablet, the speakers are very poor in quality. The sound is really harsh, especially when you turn the volume up. There's no bass or detail, so it's an unpleasant listening experience. However, you can pair headphones with the Note Air 3 C thanks to its Bluetooth connectivity, so you can still take advantage of having the ability to download media apps like YouTube and Spotify while having a better listening experience.

Should you buy the Onyx Boox Note Air 3 C?

If you're in the market for a well-rounded, highly capable tablet for taking notes and reading, then yes, you should buy the Onyx Boox Note Air 3 C. It offers a fantastic experience with a quality build, plenty of useful tools, wonderful notetaking features, and a large display. The tablet won't come close to rivaling traditional tablets for general entertainment, but for notetaking and reading, the Note Air 3 C is hard to beat.

