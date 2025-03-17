Summary OneXPlayer has announced the OneXSugar (Sugar 1), a dual-screen gaming handheld that will be available for pre-order in May.

The device functions like a Nintendo Switch but also like a Nintendo DS with a fold-out screen.

The Sugar 1 is powered by Snapdragon's newest handheld gaming chipset, the Snapdragon G3 Gen 3, touting 30 percent faster CPU performance.

The Nintendo DS is arguably one of the best handheld gaming devices ever, and many people have fond memories of playing popular games like Mario Kart DS and Pokémon Black & White on it. Now, a new handheld gaming device is looking to capture the essence of the DS and the Nintendo Switch.

Enter the OneXPlayer OneXSugar, touted as "the world's first transformable dual-screen gaming handheld." You can use the device horizontally, like a Nintendo Switch , and then flip out its secondary screen and rotate the controllers to use it like a Nintendo DS.

The main screen is a 6.01-inch display, and the second is a 3.92-inch display, which folds into the back of the device when not in use. This may well be the first gaming handheld you can call a Transformer, a DS in disguise.

A powerful Android gaming handheld

Qualcomm's newest Snapdragon handheld chip powers the device

The OneXSugar, also known as Sugar 1, features Qualcomm's newest Snapdragon G3 Gen 3 chipset, recently launched for high-performance handheld gaming. This chipset includes an 8-core Kyro CPU and an Adreno A32 GPU capable of ray tracing, specifically designed for "Android, cloud, and retro gaming." Qualcomm claims a 30 percent boost in CPU performance and a 28 percent enhancement in GPU performance compared to the previous Gen 2 chipset.

As an Android device, the Sugar 1 stands apart from Valve's Steam Deck and Windows-based handheld gaming PCs like the ROG Ally . Given its unique design and specifications, it appears targeted at users interested in emulating games on Android, such as those from the Nintendo DS or Game Boy, as well as gamers looking to enjoy the latest mobile titles.

The full specifications and pricing for the Sugar 1 have not been released yet, but its Indiegogo page is live. If you want to get your hands on the device, pre-orders are expected to go live in May. There is no word on when it will officially launch. This is one of the remarkable gaming handhelds I've ever seen, and it's nice to see innovation like this still. I'm most excited to see how people will play DS emulators on it.