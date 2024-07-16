Key Takeaways OnePlus Nord 4 was revealed, but not available in North America.

OnePlus Watch 2R offers the same features as the Watch 2 but is $70 cheaper and made of aluminum.

OnePlus Pad 2 features a 12.1-inch 3K display and a 9,510 mAh battery.

OnePlus showcased several new devices at its summer launch event in Milan, Italy. The showstopper was the highly anticipated OnePlus Nord 4, a new mid-range smartphone from OnePlus that promises to feel like a flagship device with its “cutting edge techniques” and “nano-etched” design.

After recently sharing a glimpse of its upcoming lineup, the company has revealed more details about the new OnePlus Pad 2, Nord Buds 3 Pro, and Watch 2R.

These devices are all available for pre-order now, with a launch date of July 30th. Let’s take a deeper dive into each device and see all that OnePlus is offering.

OnePlus Watch 2R

100 hours of battery life

The OnePlus Watch 2R is a cheaper alternative to the OnePlus Watch 2. Starting at $229.99, it costs $70 less than the Watch 2. The main difference between the two wearables mainly comes down to looks. The Watch 2R is made of aluminum and almost 25% lighter than the stainless steel Watch 2.

“The OnePlus Watch 2R is a remarkable timepiece designed to empower individuals on their journey towards excellence. It is as packed with the same flagship features as our highly acclaimed OnePlus Watch 2," the company said in a recent press release.

Those shared flagship features include a 100-hour battery life, dual-frequency GPS, and the BES2700 MCU Efficiency chipset. The Watch 2R will be available in two colors: Forest Green and Gunmetal Gray. The Watch 2R is available for pre-order now on OnePlus.com, starting at $229.99.

OnePlus Pad 2

A massive 9,510 mAh battery

OnePlus

The OnePlus Pad 2 is shaping up to be one of the most compelling new tablets on the market. It features a sleek-looking 12.1-inch 3K display.

The tablet is powered by the “industry-leading” Snapdragon Gen 3 platform, which promises powerful performance and efficiency to help deliver a new AI Toolbox developed by OnePlus. The OnePlus Pad 2 boasts a large 9,510mAh battery, which OnePlus says can provide up to 43 days of standby time. The Pad 2 also supports “67W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge technology,” which can fully charge the tablet “in just 81 minutes.”

The OnePlus Pad 2 starts at $549.99 and can be pre-ordered on OnePlus.com.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro

Superior bass and noise cancellation

OnePlus

During the event, OnePlus emphasized that what makes the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro “pro” is their hybrid adaptive ANC, which provides “pro-level noise cancellation” with 49dB active noise cancellation. OnePlus says the Nord Buds 3 Pro “excels in noise cancellation across an ultra-wide frequency range, restoring the sound of silence in any situation.”

The Nord Buds 3 Pro promises better bass for listeners, with studio-grade audio delivered by an “extra-large driver and proprietary BassWave 2.0 technology.” Like the OnePlus Buds 3, the Nord Buds 3 Pros offer 44 hours of battery life.

The Nords Buds 3 Pro will be available in 2 colors: Soft Jade and Starry Black. The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 starts at $79.99 and can be pre-ordered on OnePlus.com.

OnePlus Nord 4

It's pretty metal, but not available in North America.

OnePlus

The OnePlus Nord 4 is a new mid-range phone that the company says is “the only metal unibody 5G smartphone on the market.” It's 7.9mm, the slimmest Nord phone yet, and features 1.46mm ultra-thin bezels.

The Nord 4's chipset is the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 platform, and OnePlus promises “years of seamless multitasking, generative AI, and gaming.” The chipset supports Qualcomm's AI engine, allowing AI integration on the phone. The company also guarantees six years of software and security updates.

The Nord's screen is a 6.74-inch 120Hz OLED with a 2772 x 1240 pixel resolution and ultra HDR support. The Nord 4 has three cameras: a 50-megapixel Sony main camera, an 8-megapixel Sony ultra-wide camera, and a 16-megapixel front selfie camera. Powering the Nord 4 is a 5,500mAh battery, which supports 100w charging.

The OnePlus Nord 4 is available in 3 colors: Mercurial Silver, Obsidian Midnight, and Oasis Green.

The Nord 4 is only available in the U.K., Europe, and India. There's no word on when or if the device will be available in North America.

All of OnePlus' new devices launch July 30th

The OnePlus summer launch event in Milan, Italy, showcased several impressive devices. Unfortunately, the most anticipated device of the show is not available in North America, but the Pad 2, Watch 2R, and Nord Buds 3 Pros are available on OnePlus’s website for pre-order now and will launch on July 30th. According to OnePlus, the devices will also be available on Amazon in mid-August.