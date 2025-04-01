Spring is finally here , and if you're looking to get a brand-new smartphone before the start of summer, OnePlus is here to help you. OnePlus is holding a Spring into Savings sales event, discounting many of its popular devices , including its brand-new flagship smartphone.

Currently, on OnePlus' website, you can get the 512GB OnePlus 13 for $900, saving you $100 off its regular price of $1,000. It also comes with two free gifts: the OnePlus AirVOOC 50W Magnetic Charger (valued at $80) and the choice between a Sandstone Magnetic case (valued at $25) or an Aramid Fiber Magnetic Case (valued at $40).

In order to redeem the deal, you need to use the promo code SPRING25 at checkout. If you don't use the promo code, you won't see the $100 savings on the phone. The promo code is valid during OnePlus' Spring into Savings event, which is happening now until April 17, 2025. You check out the OnePlus 13 deal, and other OnePlus deals below.

OnePlus 13 (512GB) $900 $1000 Save $100 To save $100 off the 512GB OnePlus 13, use the code SPRING25 at checkout. Valid until April 17, 2025. Brand OnePlus SoC Snapdragon 8 Elite Display 6.82-inch, 3168 × 1440 pixel resolution (510ppi) 120Hz adaptive refresh RAM 12GB, 16GB Storage 256GB, 512GB Battery 6,000mAh Expand $900 at OnePlus

More OnePlus spring deals

The OnePlus 13R and OnePlus Open are on special

If the OnePlus 13 isn't what you're looking for, don't worry, OnePlus has a bunch more of its devices on sale. For starters, the 256GB OnePlus 13R is on sale for $550 ($50 off) and the 512GB OnePlus 12 is on sale for $750 ($150 off).

If a foldable phone is what you're after, the OnePlus Open is on sale for $1,500 ($200 off) and you can get a free gift with it, the OnePlus Watch 2 (valued at $300). Next up, the OnePlus Pad 2 is on sale for $450 ($100 off), and you can choose one free gift with it: the OnePlus Folio Case 2 (valued at $40) or the OnePlus Stylo 2 (valued at $40).

Once again, in order to unlock all the savings I've outlined above, you need to use the code SPRING25 at checkout. You check out all these deals below.

OnePlus 13R $550 $600 Save $50 The OnePlus 13R offers flagship-level power without a hefty price tag. To save $50, use code SPRING25 at checkout. Valid until April 17, 2025. $550 at OnePlus