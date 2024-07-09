Key Takeaways OnePlus is gearing up for its Summer Launch event on July 16, showcasing the OnePlus Pad 2, Nord Buds 3 Pro, and Watch 2R.

The OnePlus Pad 2 offers a 12.1-inch display with "an industry-leading chipset," building on the success of the original tablet.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro features exceptional noise cancellation and enhanced BassWaveTM 2.0 technology.

The summer of tech events is upon us, with WWDC in the rearview mirror, Samsung’s July Unpacked around the corner, and Google's next Pixel event slated for August. But OnePlus wants you to remember it's gearing up for its Summer Launch event in Milan on July 16.

In a move to build anticipation for the event (and perhaps get a jump on Samsung), OnePlus has offered a sneak peek at the three new devices it will be showing off in just a week: the OnePlus Pad 2, the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro, the OnePlus Watch 2R and the OnePlus Nord 4.

OnePlus Pad 2

A lot to live up to

OnePlus

The new OnePlus Pad 2 is the next iteration of the widely acclaimed OnePlus Pad. It offers a 12.1-inch 7:5 ratio display and an “industry-leading chipset.”

The original OnePlus Pad was the first tablet to adopt a 7:5 aspect ratio. Its display is 11.61-inches, so the Pad 2 looks to be slightly bigger. The first OnePlus Pad sports an impressive 2800 x 2000 pixel resolution display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

According to GSMArena, the OnePlus Pad 2 looks very similar to the OnePlus Pad Pro released in China last month. It's rumored that the Pad 2 could be the international version of this tablet.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro

The pro moniker is back

OnePlus

The OnePlus Buds 3 launched earlier this year, and OnePlus is looking to step up its wireless earbuds offering with a pro version. The company calls the pro version of these wireless earbuds “the pinnacle of its mid-range ANC earbuds.”

The Nord Buds 3 Pro offers up to 49dB of noise cancellation and an ultra-wide frequency of up to 4,000Hz. The Nord Buds 3 Pro boasts a 12.4mm driver and enhanced BassWaveTM 2.0, with OnePlus saying it is a “significant leap” to their predecessor in handling low- and high-end frequencies.

We reviewed the OnePlus Buds 3 earlier this year, giving them four stars for their premium design, impressive audio quality, and compelling entry-level price. It will be interesting to see if the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro can live up to their predecessor in terms of quality and price.

The OnePlus Buds 3 Pro will be available in two colors: Starry Black and Soft Jade.

OnePlus Watch 2R

Lightweight aluminum over stainless steel

OnePlus

The OnePlus Watch 2R follows up on the OnePlus Watch 2, which debuted earlier this year. As it has an “R” in its name, it will likely be a more affordable version of the Watch 2. In the past, OnePlus has designated its more affordable budget models with the “R” branding, like the OnePlus 12R.

OnePlus says the Watch 2R boasts a 100-hour battery life and features a dual-frequency GPS, similar to the Watch 2. The watch body will be made of lightweight aluminum with a classic wristwatch bezel, slightly differing from the stainless steel design of the Watch 2.

OnePlus Nord 4

A new mid-range smartphone appears

OnePlus

OnePlus says the latest smartphone in its mid-range Nord line is its slimmest yet at 7.99mm, and that it used "cutting edge techniques" like a "nano-etched" design to make the lower-end device feel more like a flagship. However, beyond this information, not much is known about the upcoming smartphone

OnePlus is hosting its Summer Launch event in Milan, Italy, on July 16. The event will be live-streamed on the OnePlus YouTube channel, and complete details and specifications of all these devices are expected then.