Back in June, OnePlus revealed the OnePlus Pad Pro in China, making it one of the first tablets to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. Here in the U.S., OnePlus released that tablet as the OnePlus Pad 2. Thanks to its high-end specs and decent price, it's undoubtedly one of the best Android tablets you can get right now.

Now a new report from Chinese outlet WhyLab (via Notebookcheck) says that OnePlus is getting ready to launch a refresh of the OnePlus Pad Pro in China. What's the biggest change? Its screen size. The new variant will feature a 13-inch screen, compared to the current OnePlus Pad Pro's 12.1-inch screen.

It's unclear if this refresh will make its way to international markets, but since the OnePlus Pad 2 released here as a re-branded OnePlus Pad Pro in August, there's a chance it could.

A higher resolution, but lower brightness

OnePlus is doing the opposite of what I said in my review

The display resolution on the 13-inch OnePlus Pad Pro is reportedly being upgraded to 3840 x 2400 pixels, whereas the current 12.1-inch model has a 3000 x 2120 pixel resolution. Another notable change is the screen brightness. The 13-inch refresh is said to be dropping to a peak brightness of 600 nits, a downgrade from the 900 nits the 12.1-inch model has.

There are no details about the refresh's internal specs, so it's likely it will carry over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor the 12.1-inch OnePlus Pad Pro (and OnePlus Pad 2) has. OnePlus will probably save the new Snapdragon 8 Elite processor for a brand-new tablet rather than a refresh.

If OnePlus does release this refresh for the OnePlus Pad Pro, it will do precisely the opposite of what I said it should in my Pocket-lint review of the OnePlus Pad 2.

I generally loved the tablet, but I didn't like the 12.1-inch screen size. I prefer an 11-inch display like the iPad Pro and iPad Air, but it seems OnePlus has decided to make the OnePlus Pad Pro bigger rather than smaller. Hopefully, one day OnePlus releases a smaller OnePlus Pad again.