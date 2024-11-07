OnePlus is going all out on discounting its devices, and it isn't even Black Friday yet. In particular, OnePlus is offering great savings on its most popular phones, and you even get a free gift with some of them.

Here are some highlights from OnePlus' phone deals:

The OnePlus 12 is $150 off and you get a free pair of OnePlus Buds Pro 3 with it ($180 value).

is $150 off and you get a free pair of OnePlus Buds Pro 3 with it ($180 value). The OnePlus 12R is $70 off and you get a free pair of OnePlus Buds 3 with it ($100 value).

is $70 off and you get a free pair of OnePlus Buds 3 with it ($100 value). The OnePlus Open is $400 off.

These are pretty good deals on OnePlus' phone lineup. While the new OnePlus 13 is admittedly just around the corner, these discounts are hard to pass up considering all the phones are still incredible devices. Plus, the free earbuds with the purchase of a OnePlus 12 or 12R are a nice addition on top of saving money on the phone.

But that's not all. OnePlus' brand-new tablet is also on sale.

OnePlus 12 $650 $800 Save $150 The OnePlus 12 provides stellar performance, a high-quality camera, and battery life that's sure to impress. $650 at OnePlus

OnePlus 12R $430 $500 Save $70 The OnePlus 12R is a fantastic mid-range device, featurng a 6.7-inch display and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. $430 at OnePlus

OnePlus Open $1300 $1700 Save $400 The OnePlus Open is a light and compact foldable phone. It has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor for fast and smooth performance. $1300 at OnePlus

The OnePlus Pad 2 is also on sale

It's one of the best Android tablets on the market right now

OnePlus isn't just discounting its phones either -- it's brand new OnePlus Pad 2 is also on sale.

The OnePlus Pad 2 is regularly $550, but its $50 off, on sale for $500. Like the OnePlus 12 deal, you also get a free pair of OnePlus Buds Pro 3 with it ($180 value).

I had the opportunity to review the OnePlus Pad 2 earlier this year, and it's easily one of the best Android tablets around. It features an impressive 12.1-inch display, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, and an incredibly long-lasting battery. I mainly like using the OnePlus Pad 2 for reading the news, browsing the web, and watching TV shows. Gaming on it is great, too, thanks to its powerful processor.

My biggest issues with the OnePlus Pad 2 are its camera, which is pretty mediocre, and the fact that there's no smaller version of the 12.1-inch tablet. In the grand scheme of things, those are minor flaws in what is otherwise a pretty great tablet. For $500 on sale, the OnePlus Pad 2 is worth every penny.

OnePlus is also holding a sale on some of its other devices, like its smartwatches and earbuds.