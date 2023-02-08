OnePlus' first tablet is looking like one of the best Android tablets so far. We put it head-to-head with the Xiaomi Pad 5 to see how it compares.

OnePlus has revealed the design and (most of) the specs for its first-ever tablet, the OnePlus Pad, which will be available for pre-order in April 2023.

It's looking to be an impressive first outing, with some stand-out features that are a first for this product category, including an unusual 7:5 screen ratio.

The question is, how does it fare against the competition? We've dug into the specs to see how it compares to a formidable rival, the Xiaomi Pad 5.

Xiaomi's tablet is arguably the best Android-based iPad alternative on the market today, offering great performance, a gorgeous display, and an attractive price point.

Let's take a look at how they compare.

squirrel_widget_6112212

Design

OnePlus Pad: 552 grams, CNC machined aluminium alloy chassis, Halo Green colourway

Xiaomi Pad 5: 511 grams, Aluminium frame, plastic back, Pearl White or Cosmic Grey colourways

The OnePlus Pad has a more premium design, with an all-aluminium CNC machined back, whereas the Xiaomi Pad 5 has a plastic rear and an iPhone-eqsque aluminium bumper.

However, the OnePlus pad's design is more distinctive, which could limit its appeal somewhat. It's only available in a colourway that the brand calls Halo Green, with a circular pattern that radiates from the tablet's central camera module.

The Xiaomi Pad 5, on the other hand, plays it safer with simple dark grey and white colour choices. We're quite fond of the OnePlus Pad's design, but we can equally imagine people being turned off by the colour. In that scenario, the best you can hope for is a case that will cover it up.

Both tablets are pretty lightweight, especially considering their size. With only 10 grams difference in weight, in practice, you're unlikely to notice a difference.

Display and speakers

OnePlus Pad: 11.61-inch, 7:5 ratio, 144Hz, Dolby Vision support, quad speakers

Xiaomi Pad 5: 11-inch, 16:10, 120Hz, Dolby Vision support, quad speakers

The OnePlus Pad is the first tablet to feature a screen with an almost-square 7:5 aspect ratio. OnePlus calls it ReadFit, and says that it offers the best reading experience of any tablet, owing to the additional height. This means that whether you're browsing the web or reading an ebook, the OnePlus Pad should be able to fit more information on the screen.

The Xiaomi Pad 5 has a more traditional 16:10 aspect ratio, and while it won't have the same benefits mentioned above, it will make better use of the screen during video playback - as 16:9 content will have smaller black bars.

The OnePlus Pad is also the first tablet to feature a speedy 144Hz refresh rate display, which will make system navigation buttery smooth as well as improve gaming experiences. That said, the Xiaomi Pad 5 is no slouch, either, offering 120Hz, which will give much of the same experience.

Both displays support HDR content and Dolby Vision playback, and both tablets have quad speaker arrays, which support Dolby Atmos too. The OnePlus might have the edge with audio, though, as its proprietary Omnibearing Sound Field tech automatically adjusts the left and right channels to match the display orientation.

OnePlus

Hardware and specs

OnePlus Pad: MediaTek Dimensity 9000, 12GB RAM, storage TBA, 9510 mAh battery

Xiaomi Pad 5: Qualcomm Snapdragon 860, 6GB RAM, 128GB/156GB storage, 8720 mAh battery

While we are yet to test the new OnePlus tablet in-house, it's clear from benchmark scores that the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 in the OnePlus Pad is far superior to the Snapdragon 860 in the Xiaomi Pad 5.

This means that the OnePlus tablet will be far better suited for running graphically intensive Android games, and will likely feel more snappy and responsive overall. This chipset is also more efficient and so should aid in battery life.

The OnePlus Pad also has double the RAM, so it'll handle multitasking much better, and OnePlus says it should be able to keep 24 separate apps open simultaneously without stalling, impressive stuff.

When it comes to the battery capacity and charging speed, the upcoming OnePlus is again victorious. It has a significantly larger battery pack and also benefits from 67W SuperVOOC charging, compared to 33W on the Xiaomi Pad 5.

Accessories

OnePlus Pad: OnePlus Stylo and OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard (included?)

Xiaomi Pad 5: Optional Xiaomi Smart Pen and Xiaomi Pad Keyboard

OnePlus hasn't revealed much about its accessories yet, but we've seen plenty of pictures - and some sources are reporting that both the Stylo and Magnetic Keyboard will be included as in-box accessories.

In fact, OnePlus even tweeted as much, but the post has since been removed, making us question whether or not this will be the case. The official press release states "OnePlus Pad also comes with the OnePlus Stylo and OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard," which certainly sounds like they'll be included, and we'll update this article when we learn more.

What's more certain, is that Xiaomi's equivalent accessories are sold as optional extras. The Xiaomi Smart Pen retails for €99.90/£89 and the keyboard cover, which doesn't seem to be in stock anywhere in Europe, will also cost around the €100 mark.

The problem is that we don't know the pricing of the OnePlus Pad just yet. So, the value of included accessories is hard to gauge. Either way, both options allow you to use the tablet laptop-style, or as a drawing pad, if you require such functionality.

OnePlus

Conclusion

With the information that we have so far, it's already clear that the OnePlus Pad will be the superior performer. So, if you have demanding workloads, or you like to use a tablet for gaming, that's likely the option you'll want to go with.

However, the Xiaomi Pad 5 is still an extremely capable tablet, and at a price of €399 / £369, it's pretty great value, too. The OnePlus Pad's pricing is yet to be announced, but we expect it to be more expensive. If we were to hazard a guess, we'd expect it to edge closer to the 10th Gen iPad pricing of €589 / £499.

As always, the right tablet for you depends entirely on your needs. If you'll mainly be using your tablet to watch videos, you might prefer the Xiaomi Pad 5, with its 16:10 display. However, if you're gaming or video editing, the extra horsepower and higher specifications of the OnePlus Pad will be worth the wait.

squirrel_widget_6112212