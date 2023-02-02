The OnePlus Pad is just around the corner and the company can't stop teasing it.

Now that OnePlus has officially confirmed that it will announce the OnePlus Pad soon, the company can't stop talking about it.

OnePlus will announce the OnePlus Pad on 7 February as part of the same Cloud 11 event that will see the OnePlus 11 5G and OnePlus Buds Pro 2 be announced, among other things. And as expectations continue to grow the company has taken to Twitter to up the ante.

The OnePlus India Twitter account has shared a new close-up image of one of the tablet's buttons with the text "Smooth Without Equal" included. The content of the tweet itself admits that these are "uncharted waters" for OnePlus, pointing to the fact that this is the first tablet it has sold in the country.

As much as OnePlus likes to talk about the unannounced product, we don't really know all that much about what will go inside of it. There are strong rumours that we should expect OnePlus to use an 11.6-inch display, with bezels that are nice and thin also touted. The front-facing camera is expected to sit on one of the longer sides of the tablet as well - perfect for people who are on video calls.

But beyond that, we're left in the dark a little bit. All of the artwork that OnePlus has shared so far shows off a rather fetching green colour that looks similar to the iPhone 11' Pros Midnight Green. We'll need to see it in person before we can confirm that it looks anywhere near as good, however.