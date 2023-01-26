The OnePlus Pad is going to be announced on 7 February and it's going to be a looker.

OnePlus will announce a new tablet in a couple of weeks and a new leak might have given us a look at it ahead of time.

It's now been confirmed that the OnePlus Pad will be announced during an event in India on 7 February and it won't be alone. The same event is set to also see OnePlus announce the OnePlus 11, OnePlus 11R, and a whole lot more. But it's the new tablet that is capturing a lot of attention right now.

A new render shared by MySmartPrice in collaboration with leaker @OnLeaks shows us what the front and back of the OnePlus Pad will look like. And it's looking pretty good to be very honest with you.

The render shows a black OnePlus Pad from both the front and back sides and we're also starting to learn more about what this thing will have to offer, too.

Around the back, it sounds like a single camera and an LED flash will sit in the centre, while we also know that there will be a rather fetching green colour alongside the black shown here. Beyond that, rumours currently peg the tablet as having a large 11.6-inch display with super-thin bezels. The front camera will sit on the right-side edge which just so happens to be the perfect spot for video calls.

Unfortunately, that's as much as we know. That means that here are no concrete details about what the new tablet will have on the inside or how good those two cameras will actually be. But with more information leaking all the time it's possible we'll know soon enough.