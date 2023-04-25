Potential OnePlus Pad buyers in the UK now have some details to work off when planning their purchase with a release date, pricing, and accessory list all now official.

OnePlus confirmed the pricing and availability while also noting that there will be some freebies offered to those who get their orders in sooner rather than later, with a free charger or case on offer depending on which one you prefer.

OnePlus Pad, coming very soon

The OnePlus Pad will be available for pre-order starting Friday 28 April at 10 am BST the price sitting at £449. That'll get you a tablet with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage with tablets expected to start shipping to customers from 18 May. The only colour available for pre-order is the Halo Green, which isn't a bad thing.

Those placing a pre-order will get their hands on a choice of two free gifts. The OnePlus Folio Case and OnePlus SUPERVOOC 80W adapter are your options, so choose the one that you think you'll get the most use out of. The case will cost you £59 if you buy it on its own, while that 80W charger will apparently retail for £39. All you have to do is choose your free gift when you place your pre-order via the OnePlus website.

Other accessories available to buy include the OnePlus Stylo pencil for £99 and the OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard for £149.

The OnePlus Pad comes with a 67W charger in the box which claims to charge the tablet to 100% in just an hour, so that's probably faster than most people need. That 80W option is on there should you be a little on the impatient side.

As for the tablet's specs, you'll get an 11.61-inch LCD display with a 7:5 aspect ratio. A MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip will handle processing alongside that 8GB of RAM. The 128GB of storage isn't a huge amount, and the lack of a microSD card slot is a shame. But you do get the option to use that stylus and did we mention how gorgeous that green is?