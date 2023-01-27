OnePlus has officially confirmed that it will announce a new tablet during the Cloud 11 even in India on 7 February.

As part of an update to its event website, OnePlus has added the OnePlus Pad as an upcoming announcement alongside the OnePlus 11 5G and OnePlus Buds Pro 2. While the company isn't saying a lot about what the OnePlus Pad will have to offer, it does suggest that it is "smooth without equal."

Like a dolphin, perhaps.

The imagery shows a rather fetching green OnePlus Tab as well as a central camera on the back. That camera looks like it has an LED flash and that's about as much as we can see. That doesn't mean that it's all we think that we know, though.

Previous leaks point to an 11.6-inch display with super-thin bezels. Beyond that, we've been told to expect a front-facing camera to sit on the edge of the display, over on the right-hand side. That's the best place for a camera to be if you plan on using the OnePlus Pad for video calls, something that some tablet makers have yet to figure out.

@OnLeaks x MySmartPrice

This official confirmation of the OnePlus Pad's existence comes after a leaked render showed the black version off, including a glimpse at those bezels.

Beyond that, your guess is as good as ours and at this point they really would be guesses. The good news is that we don't have to wait too much longer for OnePlus to answer all of our questions.

The Cloud 11 event will take place on 7 February and will also see the OnePlus 11 5G and OnePlus Buds Pro 2 announced, alongside other bits and pieces. It was already looking likely to be a big event with plenty of new hardware to get excited about. And now there's a new tablet entering the mix as well.