Summary OnePlus isn't releasing the OnePlus Open 2 this year, but a new tablet, possibly the OnePlus Pad 3, could be coming.

The Oppo Pad 4 Pro may launch in China this April, with a potential US release later on rebranded as the OnePlus Pad 3.

The OnePlus Pad 3 may see upgrades like the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, a 10,000mAh battery, and 100W charging speed.

OnePlus recently announced it won't release a new foldable phone this year, but there's still a chance a new tablet could be coming soon.

Oppo is expected to launch its latest flagship tablet, the Oppo Pad 4 Pro, in China in April, and there's a distinct possibility it could launch overseas, rebranded as the OnePlus Pad 3 (via Notebookcheck).

The OnePlus Pad 2 launched in July last year, and based on my experience, it is one of the best Android tablets on the market. If the OnePlus Pad 3 does come to fruition, it could receive some notable upgrades.

The OnePlus Pad 3 could have a bigger battery

The tablet might also have a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor

While not much is known about the Oppo Pad 4 Pro's exact specifications, it is rumored to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. This means the OnePlus Pad 3 might also be equipped with the same chipset, a direct upgrade from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset in the OnePlus Pad 2.

The battery in the OnePlus Pad 3 could also be improved, increasing from 9,510mAh in the OnePlus Pad 2 to 10,000mAh, which the Oppo Pad 4 Pro is rumored to have. This battery upgrade may also bring enhanced charging speed. While the OnePlus Pad 2 supports 67W SuperVOOC charging, which is already relatively fast, it could be raised to 100W SuperVOOC charging for the Pad 3.

While it's uncertain whether the OnePlus Pad 3 will be released this year, there is optimism considering the potential launch of the Oppo Pad 4 Pro in April. The Oppo Pad 3 Pro debuted in October in China and is available in the US as the OnePlus Pad 2 -- a tablet that doesn't get the attention it deserves, given its price and performance. I really hope OnePlus decides to release a new tablet this year, especially since the OnePlus Open 2 isn't happening for the foreseeable future.