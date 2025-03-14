Summary The specs of the OnePlus Pad 2 Pro have leaked, and it could be the competition to the iPad Pro Android fans have been waiting for.

Potential specs include a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, 16GB of RAM, a 10,000mAh battery, and a 13.1-inch display.

Price and availability will play a crucial role in deciding whether the OnePlus Pad 2 Pro (which could be called the OnePlus Pad 3) will be able to compete with the iPad Air and iPad Pro.

The OnePlus Pad 2 is undoubtedly one of the best Android tablets ever. That's why when the news broke that the OnePlus Pad 2 Pro could be coming soon, I was immediately excited about the possibility of a more refined Pad 2 that could make it even more of a competitor to the iPad Air and the iPad Pro .

The OnePlus Pad 2 launched in July last year in the US, based on the OnePlus Pad Pro, which launched exclusively in China. I had the opportunity to review the tablet , and coming from an 11-inch M1 iPad Pro, I was genuinely impressed by its quality and performance, given the fact it's nearly half the price of the 11-inch iPad Pro. $550 for the 12.1-inch OnePlus Pad 2 vs. $1,000 for the 11-inch iPad Pro.

If OnePlus plays its cards right, the successor to the OnePlus Pad 2 could be the Android tablet that takes on the iPad Pro that users have been waiting for.

A big upgrade could be on the way

An iPad Pro competitor in the making

The leaked information about the OnePlus Pad 2 Pro comes from Digital Chat Station on Weibo, a well-known tech tipster. Based on their report, the OnePlus Pad 2 Pro will be a big upgrade.

The Pad 2 Pro could be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite processor with eight CPU cores. After using the ROG Phone 9 and the Galaxy S25+ , which both have this chipset, I found that this processor is great for gaming and productivity tasks. OnePlus has already used it in the OnePlus 13 as well. Based on my experience, the Snapdragon 8 Elite would shine in a tablet form factor.

16GB of RAM in a tablet would be massive for multitasking, making switching between programs and lots of browser tabs way more seamless.

Next, the Pad 2 Pro could have 16GB of RAM and a 10,000mAh battery. This would be an improvement over the Pad 2, which has 12GB of RAM and a 9,510mAh battery. 16GB of RAM in a tablet would be massive for multitasking, making switching between programs and lots of browser tabs way more seamless. While it's not the most significant jump, it is still notable and will improve the tablet's already impressive battery life. On top of that, there is a possibility that the tablet could have 80W charging. The Pad 2 has 67W charging, so this would also be a nice bonus, but Digital Chat Station reports that OnePlus hasn't finalized the charging specs yet.

Where the OnePlus Pad 2 Pro may falter, like the Pad 2, is its display. It's rumored the Pad 2 Pro could have a 13.2-inch LCD display with a 3.4K resolution. This is larger than the Pad 2's 12.1-inch display, but it leaves a bit more to be desired in terms of quality -- notably, the lack of AMOLED. However, depending on the pricing, it may be worth the compromise, but more on that later.

Availability will be the big question

A competitor to the iPad Pro - if it launches globally

The big looming question for the OnePlus Pad 2 Pro is whether the tablet will launch internationally or just in China. Based on how it went down for the OnePlus Pad 2, I wouldn't be surprised if the Pad 2 Pro launches in China first, likely in June, and then releases globally later in the summer, possibly in July or August.

I would genuinely be shocked if this tablet didn't become available internationally.

It is also questionable whether it will be called the OnePlus Pad Pro 2 in the US. The OnePlus Pad Pro was renamed to the OnePlus Pad 2 in the US, so I wouldn't be surprised if the Pad 2 Pro launched as the OnePlus Pad 3 in the US. As a side note, the OnePlus Pad 3 rolls way better off the tongue than the OnePlus Pad 2 Pro.

I would genuinely be shocked if this tablet didn't become available internationally. Given that OnePlus has openly said that the OnePlus Open 2 isn't coming this year, a worthy tablet refresh just makes sense.

An Android tablet to take on the iPad Pro

Affordability will be a key factor for many people

Based on the leaked specs for the OnePlus Pad Pro 2, it could easily be the most powerful Android tablet to date and, therefore, the strongest Android competitor to the iPad Air and the iPad Pro ever. The Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which could be featured in the tablet, is one of the most powerful mobile chipsets Qualcomm has ever released. Head-to-head with the iPhone 16 Pro's A18 Pro chipset, it holds its ground very well, considering it's a more versatile chip designed to be put in many different devices.

In all fairness, the Snapdragon 8 Elite may not be as powerful as the iPad Pro's M4 chipset. But I also think it's fair to say that the M4 chipset is overkill for a tablet form factor. The Snapdragon 8 Elite will be more than enough for most users and still perform well in demanding productivity apps and gaming.

The OnePlus Pad 2 costs $550 in the US, and how close the OnePlus Pad 2 Pro (or Pad 3) stays to that will be crucial if it wants to be a genuine iPad Pro alternative.

Of course, the main factor that will sway minds, as always, is price. The OnePlus Pad 2 costs $550 in the US, and how close the OnePlus Pad 2 Pro (or Pad 3) stays to that will be crucial if it wants to be a genuine iPad Pro alternative. Based on the leaked tablet specs, I could easily see it costing over $550, but still way under $1,000 -- the cost of the 11-inch iPad Pro.

The one thing that is likely to keep costs down for OnePlus is keeping the LCD display the Pad 2 has. While I didn't mind the display on the Pad 2, there's no question that it would look way better if it were an AMOLED display or OLED. However, by sticking to LCD, OnePlus will likely be able to keep the cost of the tablet competitive.

The OnePlus Pad 2 Pro is rumored to launch in China in the next couple of months and hopefully internationally soon after, possibly as the OnePlus Pad 3. If the leaked specs are accurate, a strong Android competitor to the iPad Air and iPad Pro could soon be coming at long last.