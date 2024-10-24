Key Takeaways OnePlus has officially announced OxygenOS 15, which is based on the Android 15 platform.

OxygenOS 15 focuses on providing smoother animations, new AI features, as well as updated visuals.

The upcoming OnePlus 13 flagship handset is expected to ship with OxygenOS 15 out of the box.

When it comes to the Android side of the smartphone operating system duopoly, OnePlus has become a pretty big market player in the United States. With the company gearing up to release its new OnePlus 13 flagship handset, it's taking a moment to remind us that software is just as important to iterate on as hardware.

OnePlus has now made official the latest version of its custom Android skin -- OxygenOS 15. This brand-new version of OxygenOS is based on Google's Android 15 update, the latter of which was finalized back in early September.

With OxygenOS 15, OnePlus is talking a big game when it comes to the smoothness of animations and other user interface elements. Citing an industry-first use of 'Parallel Processing' technology, the company says the system will maintain consistently stable and smooth visuals, even while rapidly switching between multiple applications.

"In the previous user experience, when opening and switching rapidly between app A and app B, you will notice a lag due to the loss of animation rendering. With the incorporation of Parallel Processing, this annoying lag will be eliminated, resulting in a smoother, better response," says OnePlus.

OxygenOS's visuals have also been refreshed for this release. These changes include refined Gaussian blur effects, a new shimmering interface element designed to "alleviate anxiety during wait times," expanded and redesigned cards within the company’s widget-based 'Shelf' experience, and redesigned app icons.

Another notable addition with OxygenOS 15 is its emphasis on being leaner than its immediate predecessor. OnePlus says that when coupled with its next-generation flagship phone, the system will take up nearly 20% less storage compared to OxygenOS 14 running on a OnePlus 12. Optimizations in system size are always incredibly welcome in my eyes -- unfortunately, there's no word on whether the OnePlus 12 or other existing OnePlus devices will reap this benefit.

Rather unsurprisingly, AI is the name of the game in OxygenOS 15

OnePlus / Pocket-lint

As is customary in 2024, OnePlus has outfitted its OxygenOS 15 update with a number of tools and features powered by artificial intelligence. These are some of the new AI additions being introduced into the mix:

AI Detail Boost: a cloud-based image resolution enhancer that lives within the Photos app

AI Unblur: a cloud-based tool that sharpens existing photos that are blurry

AI Reflection Eraser: a cloud-based tool that removes unwanted glare from images you've taken

Intelligent Search: a hybrid cloud and on-device AI tool that makes it possible to search across settings, files, and notes using natural language queries

AI Notes: a cloud-based tool within the default Notes app, which uses AI to automatically organize your written content, rewrite paragraphs, and surface key content.

Circle to Search: a cloud-based tool from Google that analyzes on-screen content and provides contextual search results

AI toolbox 2.0: includes a new cloud-based AI reply feature for generating context-aware automatic replies across various messaging apps.

Putting aside AI for a moment, OxygenOS 15 does bring with it a couple of other notable features. OnePlus' OneTake is a 'one-click image matting function' that allows for smoother transitions from the always-on display (AOD) mode to the lock screen, and then finally to the home screen. The tech appears to employ depth data to create this visual cohesion not seen in OxygenOS 14.

Share with iPhone is a tool that functions exactly as its name implies, acting as a sort of AirDrop system for wirelessly sharing files between an iPhone and a OnePlus phone. On the Apple side of the equation, it requires downloading a new app called O+Connect, which hasn't appeared in the App Store yet.