OnePlus is fond of tipping its hand well in advance of a new phone launch, and that's very much been the playbook for its big new phone - the OnePlus Open.

This is the first folding phone that OnePlus will have ever released, so its launch is quite a big deal, and we now know all the details about when and how you can watch the reveal event. Here are all the details you need.

When and where is the OnePlus Open launch event?

The OnePlus Open launch event is taking place on 19 October 2023, in Mumbai, India. It starts at 10:00 EDT, or 15:00 BST, and give us a whole bunch of detail on the OnePlus Open.

We expect the event to be streamed live to YouTube, although OnePlus hasn't yet set a URL live in advance of the event. If and when one does pop up, we'll add it to this piece so that you can watch it right here.

Regardless, you'll be able to find the stream on OnePlus website here when the time rolls around.

What to expect from the OnePlus Open launch event

There's no secrecy about what's launching during this OnePlus event - it's the Open, its new folding phone, and we should get to see it from all angles and find out all about its specs and capabilities.

OnePlus confirmed the device's name in recent days, and it's still managed to do plenty of teasing about other things we don't know about yet. For example, we now know that the OnePlus Open will have a classic OnePlus alert slider built into its hardware.

One interesting detail that OnePlus is acknowledging but sometimes skirting around is that the OnePlus Open will also be released by Oppo under a different name - the same hardware is being collaborated on by both brands. Pete Lau, OnePlus' founder, also has a senior position at Oppo, so this shouldn't be a huge surprise.

Still, it's rare to have phone brands use the same hardware, even when they're owned by the same parent company.

How to watch the OnePlus Open launch event from anywhere

