Despite the delay, OnePlus remains committed to foldable devices for the future.

The Oppo Find N5 was rumored to launch globally rebranded as the OnePlus Open 2.

Unfortunately, if you've been eagerly awaiting the arrival of the OnePlus Open 2 , you'll have to wait a lot longer.

In a recent blog post, Vale Gu, the Product Manager for the OnePlus Open, expressed gratitude to fans for their enthusiasm and ongoing speculation around its successor. However, he stated that OnePlus has decided not to release a foldable device in 2025. This news may come as a surprise to many who were anticipating a new foldable phone from OnePlus soon, especially since the highly-anticipated Oppo Find N5 is about to launch overseas.

"At OnePlus, our core strength and passion lie in setting new benchmarks and challenging the status quo across all product categories," Vale said. "With that in mind, we've carefully considered the timing and our next steps in foldable devices, and we have made the decision not to release a foldable this year."

There is still hope on the horizon

The OnePlus Open 2 isn't dead yet -- there's always 2026

To be clear, this update doesn't mean that the OnePlus Open 2 will never happen. There is still optimism about a foldable launch in 2026. Vale indicates that OnePlus remains committed to the category and aims to enhance its next foldable device with the technological advancements Oppo made with the Find N5.

This means there will be over a two-year release gap between the OnePlus Open , launched in October 2023, and the next foldable device from the company. The Oppo Find N5 was long rumored to be rebranded and launched globally as the OnePlus Open 2, but it appears that is no longer happening this year at least. The Find N5 is set to be fully revealed at an event by Oppo on February 20. Based on teasers Oppo has posted on X, the Find N5 will have a nearly invisible crease line along with being as slim as a pencil, which is a significant leap forward in foldable technology.

One reason OnePlus made this announcement now was to tame expectations before the Oppo Find N5 release. While it's a shame OnePlus has decided not to release a foldable device this year, hopefully, whatever the company is working on for 2026 and beyond will be just as exciting and innovative. There are still other foldable phones to look forward to in 2025, including the rumored Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold. In 2026, Apple might even release the first foldable iPhone .