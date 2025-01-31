Summary The OnePlus Open 2 may feature a telephoto lens capable of taking macro shots.

Oppo has been teasing its new foldable phone, the Find N5, which will likely launch globally as the OnePlus Open 2.

The OnePlus Open 2 could be thinner than the M4 iPad Pro and feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite processor.

Oppo has recently been teasing its Find N5 foldable phone in China, which is expected to launch globally as the OnePlus Open 2. Given the imminent launch of the Find N5, new leaks have been cropping up about the device. Now, we have new details on the phone's cameras, which may include a feature most Android flagships don't have.

A known leaker named Smart Pickachu on Weibo reports that the Oppo Find N5's (and the OnePlus Open 2's) telephoto camera will have macro support (via Android Authority). Most flagship smartphones use an ultra-wide camera for shooting macro photography, requiring you to get close to the subject.

With a telephoto lens that can take macro shots, you can capture a shot further away from the subject, making it easier to get a close-up shot at a more comfortable distance. But that’s not the only new feature the OnePlus Open 2 is expected to include.

The OnePlus Open 2 is shaping up to be a versatile foldable phone

It may even be thinner than an M4 iPad Pro

The OnePlus Open 2 doesn't have an official launch date, but rumors indicate it could release in the second half of 2025 after the Find N5 launches in China. Billy Zhang, Oppo's President of Overseas Marketing, recently teased the Find N5 on X by comparing it to the iPad Pro to show off how slim it is.

Since the Oppo Find N5 is likely to be the OnePlus Open 2 globally, Zhang's tease indicates how slim the phone will be unfolded. What makes it more remarkable is the rumor that the OnePlus Open 2 could have a 5,900mAh battery, which would be an incredible feat considering the device could be less than 5.1mm thick.

The OnePlus Open 2 is also rumored to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, like the OnePlus 13 . It's unclear what the price will be, but it may launch at the same price as its predecessor so it can fend off competition from Google's Pixel 9 Pro Fold and Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 . The OnePlus Open is a fantastic foldable phone, and judging by the leaks, the OnePlus Open 2 is likely to be a worthy successor.