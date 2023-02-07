OnePlus treats us to an up-close look at its new high-end mechanical keyboard, developed in collaboration with Keychron.

Of all the OnePlus launches this month, the most unusual is the Keyboard 81 Pro. It's a high-end mechanical keyboard for desktop computers, and completely new ground for the OnePlus brand.

As a first outing, it looks mighty impressive, and OnePlus has wisely leaned on the expertise of Keychron to bring the product to fruition.

The layout looks almost identical to Keychron's high-end Q1 Pro mechanical keyboard, complete with a programmable control knob at the top right.

However, the OnePlus version adds some flair of its own, including a transparent knob, a red escape key with one-plus branding and new Marble-mallow keycaps.

We're not exactly sure what Marble-mallow is, but OnePlus says it "utilizes a thermoplastic material to produce a soft bounce in each press for ultimate comfort, enhanced hand-feel, and optimal durability." Sounds good to us.

There's also a unique metal riser bar that runs across the rear of the keyboard and is used for adjusting the typing angle, or in one image, is shown being used as a vertical kickstand. It's a pretty cool touch.

OnePlus

Elsewhere, the keyboard features a precision CNC-milled aluminium chassis, with a fine matte texture that's smooth to the touch.

Just like the Keychron Q1 Pro, it has a double-gasket design, which allows for softer actuation paired with a more satisfying typing sound.

It's designed to be compatible with Windows, Mac OS, Android and even Linux, if that's your kind of thing. It wasn't mentioned in the official announcement, but it appears that it can be used either wired or wirelessly, further increasing its compatibility.

The keyboard has been developed in collaboration with the OnePlus community as part of the OnePlus Featuring program.

This is the first product to come out of the brand's Kickstarter-like scheme, where users can choose to back ideas that they deem worthy, and give input to the decisions along the way.

OnePlus

OnePlus highlighted its keyboard switches, and said "after gathering feedback and expectations from users, OnePlus tapped Keychron’s industry-renowned technology, which allowed OnePlus to craft versatile keyboard switches."

This wording suggests that the Keyboard 81 Pro will feature new proprietary key switches, and we're very intrigued by the concept. The images show both blue and red switches, which implies that you'll be able to choose between linear and tactile options.

There's no word yet on pricing or exact availability, but it will be available to buy from April 2023 and OnePlus promises more info in the coming weeks.