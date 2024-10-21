OnePlus is going all out for Halloween this year. The company is running a two-week promotion which includes several pretty incredible free gifts with the purchase of some of its devices.

Starting Monday, October 21st on OnePlus' website, with the purchase of a OnePlus 12 or OnePlus Open, you can select a free gift of either a OnePlus Watch 2R or a OnePlus Nord N30. The OnePlus Pad was available, but it's already sold out as a gift option.

These free gifts with the purchase of a OnePlus 12 or OnePlus Open, are of limited supply, and they are on a first come, first served basis. You can also use the discount code "PUMPKIN" to save an additional $200 on the OnePlus Open.

The OnePlus 12 launched earlier this year, and our review at Pocket-lint noted it has a "beautiful bright display with smooth refresh rates" and "great battery life."

OnePlus is also offering a deal on the OnePlus 12R. With the purchase of a OnePlus 12R, you can get a free pair of OnePlus Buds 3 (worth $100). You can also use code "PUMPKIN" to save $50 on the OnePlus 12R.

OnePlus' Halloween promotion run on its site from October 21st to November 1st, 2024.

OnePlus 12R The OnePlus 12R is a fantastic mid-range device, featurng a 6.7-inch display and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. $500 at OnePlus

OnePlus 12 The OnePlus 12 provides stellar performance, a high-quality camera, and battery life that's sure to impress. $800 at OnePlus

OnePlus Open The OnePlus Open is a light and compact foldable phone. It has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor for fast and smooth performance. $1700 at OnePlus

The OnePlus 12 offers some impressive features

From a 120Hz display to a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, the OnePlus 12 packs a punch

The OnePlus 12 is one of my favorite phones to come out this year, thanks to its beautiful display and Hasselblad cameras. The thing I like the most about OnePlus is its reasonable pricing, in the case of the OnePlus 12, it offers high-end hardware at a price lower than competitors like Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra or Apple's iPhone 16 Pro .

The OnePlus 12 has a 6.8-inch display with a 3168 x 1440 pixel resolution. It has a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate display, which, in my opinion, is crucial for any high-end smartphone in the year 2024. I'm looking at you iPhone 16 .

It has Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, which gives the phone speedy performance in everyday tasks such as endlessly scrolling Instagram, as well as gaming.Also, thanks to its 5,400mAH battery, it has some seriously impressive battery life.

With OnePlus' Halloween deal, you can even get a free OnePlus Watch 2R with it. The watch costs $230, so it's a pretty good deal.