Fans of OnePlus might have a new phone that's worth checking out, with the OnePlus Nord CE 3 on the way. Now we've been treated to a new look at the phone, although the leak only shows us a look at the rear camera setup.

The latest leak is actually a live image of the unannounced OnePlus Nord CE 3 whereas we've previously been treated to little more than 3D renders like the one at the top of this page. This new image shows us the camera setup that buyers will be using, and it's a bit of an interesting one.

The image, shared by Rmupdate, shows two camera cutouts. The first is thought to house a 108-megapixel main camera while the second one houses two additional sensors. It hasn't been made clear what those two sensors will be, unfortunately, but one of them seems likely to be a depth sensor of some sort. You'll notice the LED flash to the side too.

Rmupdate

Beyond the cameras, the Nord CE 3 is expected to pack a 120Hz 6.7-inch Full HD+ display while the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 will be tasked with pushing bits and bytes around. Despite the mid-range expectations, it's thought that the Nord CE 3 could come with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, although a cheaper model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will also be offered.

Moving on to construction, we're told to expect a plastic back and a plastic frame, something that shouldn't be all that surprising.

As for when the OnePlus Nord CE 3 will ship, we don't yet have any hard dates. We've previously heard that the phone is already being tested in India under the codename "Larry" and it's been suggested that the phone should be ready to be sold in the same country around June time.