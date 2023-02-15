The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 haven't yet been officially confirmed by the company, but they continue to pop up in various regulatory databases around the world.

We saw OnePlus add the wireless earbuds to the Indian Bureau of Indian Standards database (BIS) in January, and now the same music makers have popped up in the FCC database in the United States.

While the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 appearing in one regulatory database or another doesn't tell us when the earbuds will go on sale, it does at least confirm that they are real. It should also mean that we can expect the earbuds to be announced sooner rather than later - they wouldn't have been tested by regulatory bodies if they were many months away from being unveiled.

Databases like that of the FCC also give us an idea of what is going on inside these things, too. For example, we now have confirmation that each earbud will have a 41mAh battery as noted by GSM Arena. The charging case will also have a 480mAh battery of its own with the buds supporting a 4.5W charging speed. A USB-C port and cable will handle the charging of that case, too.

With all of that said we just need to know when these things will be announced and how much they'll cost. In terms of features, we can take a look at the original Nord Buds to get a feel for what's to come. Those offered 37 hours of listening time via their own charging case. The earbuds could run for around seven hours on a single charge, too. Dust and sweat resistance was also included, but they weren't really designed for taking swimming so keep that in mind if that's your aim here.

We'll of course need an official announcement before we can be sure of what the updated earbuds have to offer, so we'll keep our ears to the ground for more information over the coming days and weeks.