You might normally expect to see the OnePlus logo attached to a new phone, but the Chinese company also makes earbuds as well. We've seen the Nord Buds 2 leak a few times over the last few weeks too, and now the company has confirmed that they're very much on the way. In fact, you won't have to wait too much longer before OnePlus answers all of your questions.

In a post on Twitter, OnePlus has confirmed that it will make the Nord Buds 2 official on 4 April 2023, which isn't all that far away as we write this. The company didn't go into too much detail about what those earbuds will do - other than make sound, presumably - but we did get to see a photo of them. They're black, although other colourways might be offered. And they look like earbuds. So we can at least confirm that the name checks out.

Titanium dynamic drivers

We do at least get a little bit of a tease which comes in the shape of confirmation of a 12.4mm tiatanium dynamic driver. That'll be familiar to those who had the original Nord Buds, so we shouldn't perhaps expect any huge improvements in the overall sound quality here.

OnePlus also isn't yet saying how much these earbuds will cost and while we do know the unveiling date, there's no guarentee that the Nord Buds 2 will actually go on sale at the same time.

Expectations are obviously that OnePlus will keep the Nord Buds 2 given the end of the market that they're likely to play in. But we'll have to wait a little while for full confirmation come 4 April.