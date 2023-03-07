OnePlus has launched the Ace 2V in its home country of China, a phone that is very much expected to be rebranded as the Nord 3 when it goes on sale in global markets.

That means that we now have the closest thing to confirmation of what specifications we can expect from Xiaomi when the Nord 3 is officially announced, and things are looking pretty OK if you're in the market for this tier of phone,

The specifications for the OnePlus Ace 2V are decent in a whole variety of ways. They start with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip that can be paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM depending on the model that is chosen. There's also a 5,000mAh battery as well as support for 80W SuperVOOC charging. That might not be any of the crazy numbers we've seen from some other phones and their chargers, but it's plenty fast for most people and the majority of use cases.

In terms of the display, the OnePlus Ace 2V comes with a 6.74-inch display that sports a 1.5K resolution and a buttery smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Over in the world of cameras, a main 64-megapixel camera will handle most things you throw at it. There's also an 8-megapixel ultrawide and 2-megapixel camera tucked around the back of this thing too. Taking selfies? You'll use a 16-megapixel camera there.

There's more as well. Storage comes in at anything up to 512GB and that's UFS 3.1 storage, too. Still need convincing? How about the usual array of connectivity including dual-SIM support, 5G, and WiFi 6 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax as well as Bluetooth 5.3 as noted by MySmartPrice?

All of that sounds pretty sweet indeed, and as mentioned we can safely assume that this is all going to come to the phone that will be known as the OnePlus Nord 3 eventually. When that will be is anyone's guess right now, but we'll have our ears to the ground for more info.