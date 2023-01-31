The OnePlus Nord 3 could launch sooner than expected, with a Dimensity 8200 processor and 100W charging.

We know from numerous leaks that OnePlus is gearing up to launch the OnePlus 11 and 11R in the very near future.

Now, however, we're getting a look at a device that'll be coming a little later in the year, the OnePlus Nord 3.

Seasoned leaker, Digital Chat Station, has revealed schematics of the upcoming smartphone, and the specifications have also been tipped.

Reportedly, the OnePlus Nord 3 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 processor with 8GB of RAM.

For a display, we'll be looking at a 6.74-inch 120Hz 1.5K AMOLED display with a punch-hole camera cutout.

It will boast speedy 100W charging and house an ample battery pack of around 4500 to 5000 mAh.

Aesthetically, it will resemble the Nord 2T, with two large circular camera panels on the rear of the phone - and everyone's favourite alert slider will be making an appearance on the new model, too.

It appears that the volume rocker will be placed on the left-hand side of the phone, while the power button and alert slider are on the right.

Being as the schematics are monochrome, we don't yet know what colours will be available, nor do we know what materials will be used.

There will be a triple camera array on the rear of the phone, but details are slim when it comes to the specs of these snappers.

The rumours say that the main sensor will likely either be a 64MP Omnivision sensor or a 50MP Sony IMX890.

Auxiliary cameras will likely consist of the old faithful 8MP wide-angle and 2MP macro combo, that we've seen on many other BBK mid-rangers.

As for other details, we'll likely have to wait and see, we're expecting the phone to launch closer to the summer of 2023, and we don't doubt there will be plenty of leaks in the meantime.