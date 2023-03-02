The OnePlus Nord 3 is getting a Chinese launch under the Ace 2V name and new details have emerged.

OnePlus is getting ready to announce the Ace 2V phone in China, and if expectations that this will be rebranded as a Nord 3 globally are accurate, we have some specs for you.

We've been told to expect the Ace 2V to be unveiled in China on 7 March and then the same phone is set to be unveiled globally as the Nord 3 later this year. Now OnePlus has started to tease some information about the phone(s) and we're here to share them with you.

Those specifications come via 91mobiles and some OnePlus teaser posters. And they give us just about every bit of information that we could possibly want to know, bar an official global launch date and price, that is.

Let's dive into those specifications. Things kick off with the 6.74-inch 2K OLED display that will have a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,450 nits. There will also be support for HDR10+ as well.

Sticking to the outside of the phone we can expect the iconic alert slider, something that more phones really should have but an alarmingly (see what we did there?) small number actually do. There will also be a power button (of course) and a hole-pinch selfie camera. Interestingly there doesn't seem to be any confirmation of what that camera will be, but the best guess right now is that we're looking at a 16-megapixel part.

Moving on to the phone's internals, buyers can expect a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip alongside either 12GB or 16GB of RAM depending on whether they choose the 256GB or 512GB storage option. That RAM will be the fast LPDDR5X type, while UFS 3.1 storage will be used.

The specs shared in the posters didn't extend to the cameras, but we're already expecting a 50-megapixel main shooter to be paid with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. A final 2-megapixel depth sensor will round out a trio out back.

With that all out of the way, all that's really left now is for OnePlus to actually announce this thing. And then it's time to wait for the Nord 3 to become official, too.