OnePlus is kicking the Nord mainline series into high gear with its latest entry, the Nord 3. While fourth in lineage behind the Nord 2T, it claims some firsts in that specific lineup, including being the first with an option for 16GB of RAM.

What does the OnePlus Nord 3 feature?

On paper, the Nord 3 might raise a few eyebrows as it includes a fairly advanced display: it's a 6.74-inch AMOLED panel spanning 2772 × 1240 in resolution with dynamic support for refresh rates between 40Hz and 120Hz - a hefty upgrade from the 2T's fixed 90Hz. Under the screen is a fingerprint sensor and a 16MP selfie camera.

On the back, you'll find the OnePlus 11's 4K-capable 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor pulling first duty replete with some form of optical stabilization. Below that camera are an 8MP ultra-wide sensor - OnePlus admits it has a smaller field of view than the Nord 2T's, but should also have less warping - and a 2MP macro unit.

Sticking with industrial design, you'll find the brand's trademark alert slider as well as stereo speakers that can play back Dolby Atmos content.

The innards feature MediaTek's Dimensity 9000 chipset from 2021 - we'll let you make what you will of that considering it was meant to go head-to-head with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The battery takes on a two-cell design with a total capacity of 5,000mAh and can be charged at up to 80W with the included SuperVOOC wall adapter and USB-C cable. There's no wireless charging, though.

OnePlus

The phone is the first beneficiary in the Nord mainline of OnePlus's late expansions of software support, set to receive three OS updates going forward from OxygenOS 13.1 (Android 13) and four years of security patches - it doesn't match Samsung's or even parent company Oppo's loftier promises for four OS updates and five years of security, but is still a step above what the Nord 2T is getting.

The Nord 3 sports dual SIM slots and radios for 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and NFC and uses LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

Where is the OnePlus Nord 3 available and for how much?

Engadget reports that regular pricing for the Nord 3 in its 8/128 config will be set at €449 and the 16/256 version at €549.

Customers are able to pre-order the 16/256GB configuration now through 31 July for €499 along with a couple freebies including your choice of a Fujifilm INSTAX mini Link 2 instant wireless printer, OnePlus Nord Buds 2, or a Sandstone bumper case for your new phone. Those freebies are available while supplies last. Here's the Irish landing page for the Nord 3.

That said, good luck buying one - the company says logistical difficulties have forced it to limit availability to only 16 EU member countries plus a few key global markets including India. This may change as time marches forward, but