OnePlus is reportedly working on its own foldable phone range, according to an industry tipster, for release this year. In fact, it may even tease a couple of devices during its OnePlus 11 event in India on 7 February with a planned launch "soon".

Likely to use the sister company Oppo's Find N2 Fold and Find N2 Flip as inspiration, the OnePlus foldables have actually been teased before - by OnePlus' CEO Pete Lau.

In August last year, he tweeted a couple of images of folding brackets for mobile handsets. Now online leaker Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) tells us to expect them "in the near future".

He also posted a couple of trademark listings showing the names of the devices to be "OnePlus V Flip" and "OnePlus V Fold".

It is hoped that, if true, OnePlus will release its foldable phones outside of China. Oppo does plan to bring its Find N2 Flip clamshell handset to the UK and other countries, with but not the Find N2 Fold - even though we're pretty impressed with it ourselves.

OnePlus will announce the global versions of its OnePlus 11 flagship phone, a OnePlus 11R, OnePlus Pad tablet and OnePlus Buds Pro 2 in-ears during its Cloud 11 event on 7 February. A OnePlus Keyboard is also tipped to be unveiled. We'll bring you everything from the presentation right here on Pocket-lint as soon as possible.