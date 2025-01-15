The OnePlus 13 has officially arrived in the US, which means now is a great time to save big on the OnePlus 12 and other OnePlus devices.

Right now, on OnePlus' website, you can get the OnePlus 12 with 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM on sale for $700. That's $100 off its regular price of $800. You can also get the 512GB/16 of RAM OnePlus 12 on sale for $800. That's $100 off its regular price of $900. Plus, you can get a free charging cable valued at $20 with it.

If you're in the market for a new tablet, the OnePlus Pad 2 is also on sale for $500. That's $50 off its regular price of $550. You can can also get a free gift with it, either the OnePlus Stylo 2 (valued at $100) or the OnePlus Pad Smart Keyboard (valued at $150). Additionally, the budget-friendly OnePlus Nord N30 5G is on sale for $250.

OnePlus 12 $700 $800 Save $100 The OnePlus 12 has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, a triple camera array, and a 5,400 mAH battery pack. $700 at OnePlus

OnePlus Pad 2 $500 $550 Save $50 The OnePlus Pad 2 has an impressive 12.1-inch display, a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, and long-lasting battery-life, which makes this tablet one of the best Android tablets on the market. $500 at OnePlus

OnePlus Nord N30 5G $250 $300 Save $50 The OnePlus Nord N30 5G is a budget-friendly phone featuring 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. $250 at OnePlus

The OnePlus 12 is still worth it in 2025

Don't write off OnePlus' 2024 flagship phone

Even though the OnePlus 12 is older now, the device is still worth considering in 2025 on sale. The OnePlus 12 has a 6.8-inch display, with a 3168 x 1440 pixel resolution and 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, which is nearly identical to the OnePlus 13's display.

One of the biggest differences between the OnePlus 12 and the OnePlus 13 is processing power. The OnePlus 13 has Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, while the OnePlus 12 has the older Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. But that doesn't mean the OnePlus 12 doesn't pack a punch still. In 2025, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor still provides a fast and smooth experience combined with Oxygen OS 15.

Taking into account the current deals on OnePlus' website, the OnePlus 12 and the OnePlus 13 have a $200 price difference. If you want to save money and get a phone that is still worthwhile in 2025, the OnePlus 12 might be it. The OnePlus Pad 2 is a good deal also, considering its great battery life and sharp 12.1-inch 3K display. If you're interested in making the jump to the OnePlus 13, there are deals running for that phone right now, too.