Summary OnePlus has just announced an all-new product: a Slim Magnetic Power Bank accessory.

The power bank is available in a single silver grey colorway, and it costs $70 on the company's official site.

The Slim Magnetic Power Bank features a 5,000mAh capacity, and ships with an aluminum housing.

In a surprise move, smartphone maker OnePlus has shadow dropped an all-new mobile accessory in the form of the Slim Magnetic Power Bank 5,000mAh. As its name implies, the product is a slim-line external battery pack , with a medium-sized 5,000mAh internal power capacity.

The company's new power bank product measures in at 3.78 x 2.71 x 0.35-inches (9.6 x 6.9 x 0.88 cm), and weighs 4.23oz (120g). The accessory is made out of aluminum, offers a USB-C port, and uses N52M magnets to support MagSafe and other magnet-based wireless charging solutions.

The OnePlus Slim Magnetic Power Bank 5,000mAh is available now for purchase through the company's online US storefront, with a price tag of $70. The accessory is available in a single silver grey colorway, and it appears that no cable or AC adapter is included in the box.

From March 25 through April 30, OnePlus is offering some additional money-saving bundles, as well. The company is offering its flagship OnePlus 13 in its 256GB configuration along with a choice of magnetic case and the new power bank for $850, or, alternatively, a 512GB OnePlus 13 with the same accessories for $950. In both cases, this is a savings of approximately $160.

Additionally, the company says that existing OnePlus 13 customers who purchased their handset directly through OnePlus are eligible to receive two limited-time coupons:

Coupon 1: $20 off the Slim Magnetic Power Bank 5000mAh

Coupon 2: $10 off the OnePlus 13 Magnetic Case (applies to all three case variants)

These coupons are accessible by logging in through your OnePlus account and selecting the 'Coupon' option that automatically populates on-screen.

OnePlus Slim Magnetic Power Bank 5000mAh OnePlus' Slim Magnetic Power Bank is a MagSafe and USB-C compatible external battery with a sleek design, an aluminum build, and an LED power status display. $70 at OnePlus

OnePlus enters the battery bank market with a bang

The Slim Magnetic Power Bank has a 5,000mAh capacity, and it features a sleek aluminum build

Pocket-lint / OnePlus

On first impression, OnePlus' new Slim Magnetic Power Bank appears to tick all the right boxes. Its 5,000mAh power capacity is decently roomy, and the company has managed to cram the battery into a fairly small and lightweight chassis.

At $70, the product isn't cheap, but its aluminum build and slim-line form