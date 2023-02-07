OnePlus enters the tablet market with some high-end specs and an attractive design.

Alongside its latest smartphone, OnePlus also announced a larger device at its Cloud 11 event in India.

OnePlus is officially entering the tablet market with its first flagship model, called the OnePlus Pad.

It features an 11.61-inch screen in a CNC machined aluminium alloy chassis, with a unique texture that ripples outwardly from the centrally placed camera unit.

This camera placement is designed to reduce the risk of covering the lens with your hands. Though, at the moment, OnePlus has not revealed the specifications of the snapper.

Not afraid of standing out from the crowd, OnePlus has chosen a unique Halo Green colourway for its debut, which looks pretty attractive, in our opinion, and reminds us of the Surface Laptop 5 in Sage.

On the inside, it packs the high-end MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, which is said to offer 35 per cent greater performance and 37 per cent efficiency gains over the last-gen Dimensity 8100.

It also boasts 12GB of RAM, which means it'll handle some gaming with ease and be a pretty powerful multi-tasker.

It has a whopping 9510 mAh battery on board, which will allow for over 14.5 hours of video playback and a one-month standby time. When you eventually drain it, 67W SuperVOOC charging can take it from flat to full in just 80 minutes.

OnePlus

The display is an industry-first 7:5 ratio design, with Dolby Vision support and a speedy 144Hz refresh rate - which OnePlus claims is also a first in the tablet market.

The impressive screen is paired with some clever speaker technology, which identifies the screen orientation and automatically switches between left and right audio channels, along with support for Dolby Atmos.

There won't be an LTE version, but OnePlus says you can seamlessly connect to OnePlus phones for cellular data sharing, instead.

OnePlus hasn't mentioned much about its magnetic keyboard attachment and stylus, but they'll be included in the box and we can expect to hear more about them in the near future.

Pricing is also yet to be revealed, but the Pad will be coming to India, North America, Europe and the Middle East. Pre-orders start in April and we're expecting more news in the coming weeks.