Never one to keep secrets, OnePlus has revealed the design of its new tablet on Twitter, along with a stylus and keyboard.

OnePlus will hold a major launch event in India tomorrow, 7 February, where it will unveil the global editions of its OnePlus 11 5G smartphone, Buds Pro 2 in-ear headphones, a likely OnePlus 11R handset and its first desktop keyboard. What you shouldn't expect though are many surprises as the firm likes to build hype by pretty much showing you everything ahead of time.

Another device to be launched during the Cloud 11 event will be its first full tablet, the OnePlus Pad, and as is traditional, the company has posted a revealing video on its OnePlus India Twitter account the day before the announcement.

The video shows the OnePlus Pad itself (which looks to be a slim, neat tablet with an alleged 11.6-inch display) and a couple of optional accessories - a stylus and a matched keyboard case.

Also shown in the video clip is the rear of the OnePlus Pad, which reveals its camera unit. It's a single-lens camera and a recent specifications leak claims that it sports a 13-megapixel sensor. An 8-megapixel snapper for video calls is said to be housed on the front.

The leak, which was posted online by Abhishek Yadav, also states that the screen will have a 2.8K resolution, use LCD technology (rather than OLED) and run with a 144Hz refresh rate. It'll support HDR10+ and Dolby Vison, he writes.

The OnePlus Pad will be powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 9000 CPU and feature a 9,500mAh battery with 67W charging.

We'll have everything confirmed tomorrow, of course, along with the full details on OnePlus' new flagship smartphone for Europe, the US and other countries outside of China. We'll be bringing you all the news as it happens.