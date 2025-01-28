If you've been on the fence about buying a new OnePlus device, these Groundhog Day deals might be enough to convince you. The sales event is on until February 3, and you can save big using the code "SHADOW25" at checkout on select products on OnePlus' website.

If you're looking for a powerful smartphone that doesn't break the bank, the 512GB/16GB of RAM OnePlus 12 is on sale for $700 if you use the code SHADOW25 at checkout. That's $200 off its regular price of $900. If you're looking for a mid-range alternative, you can use SHADOW25 on the OnePlus 12R to get it for $500, which is $100 off its regular price of $600.

Have you ever wondered what it's like to use a foldable phone? This might be a great opportunity to find out, as the OnePlus Open is $400 off with the code SHADOW25 as well.

OnePlus 12 $700 $900 Save $200 The OnePlus 12 provides stellar performance, a high-quality camera, and battery life that's sure to impress. Use code SHADOW25 to save $200. $700 at OnePlus

OnePlus 12R $500 $600 Save $100 The OnePlus 12R is a mid-range device, featuring a 6.7-inch display and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. Use code SHADOW25 to save $100. $500 at OnePlus

OnePlus Open $1300 $1700 Save $400 The OnePlus Open is a light and compact foldable phone with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. Use code SHADOW25 to save $400. $1300 at OnePlus

OnePlus is offering even more deals

The OnePlus 12 is still a great phone in 2025

The highlight of this sale, in my eyes, is the OnePlus 12. While it may not be OnePlus' latest flagship smartphone anymore, it's still a powerful and capable handset in 2025 thanks to its Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 6.8-inch 120Hz display. Plus, it supports Oxygen OS 15, which provides smoother animations and new AI features. The OnePlus 12R is a great option too if you're on a budget.

If you are not interested in last year's OnePlus 12 devices, OnePlus has a limited-time deal on its newest flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 13. The 512GB/16GB of RAM model is $100 off, plus you get a free case as a bonus gift with it (valued at up to $40).

OnePlus 13 512GB $900 $1000 Save $100 The latest and greatest flagship handset from OnePlus, featuring the all-new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and IP69 water and dust resistance. $900 at OnePlus

More Groundhog Day deals

You can also use the code SHADOW25 to save on the following OnePlus devices at checkout until February 3:

OnePlus Pad 2 $500 $550 Save $50 The OnePlus Pad 2 has an impressive 12.1-inch display and a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. Use code SHADOW25 to save $50. $500 at OnePlus

OnePlus Watch 2R $180 $230 Save $50 The OnePlus Watch 2R is a 46mm aluminum smartwatch with Bluetooth/Wi-Fi capabilities. Use code SHADOW25 to save $50. $180 at OnePlus

OnePlus Watch 2 $250 $300 Save $50 The OnePlus Watch 2 is a 46mm stainless steel smartwatch with Bluetooth/Wi-FI capabilities. Use code SHADOW25 to save $50. $250 at OnePlus