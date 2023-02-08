During its launch event, OnePlus showed what looks to be a teaser for its first folding phone...

It appears that during the launch event for the OnePlus 11, OnePluds Buds Pro 2 and the OnePlus Pad, the company also gave us a quick teaser for an upcoming device which - so far - it hasn't acknowledged publicly: its first foldable smartphone.

Watch the live stream back on YouTube and you won't see this, but if you watch to the end of the video you'll hear the company state that it has some exclusive products to share with its Indian audience who physically attended the event.

During this part of the stream, the global launch stream ended, and the company showed the audience a few more products and - seemingly - teased a foldable phone, showing a vague teaser on the big screen behind the stage with the words "coming in Q3".

Adamya Sharma/Android Authority

The image from the event - taken by Adamya Sharma for Android Authority - is above, and is joined by a similar image of the event shared by both 91Mobiles and MySmartPrice.

Apart from this teaser image, nothing else was said. We don't know if this is teasing a single product or both rumoured 'V Flip' and 'V Fold' devices. However, rumours and leaks have suggested that - no surprise - these are expected to be tweaked versions of the Oppo Find N2 Flip and Find N2, both of which have been announced by OnePlus' parent company already.

OnePlus declined to comment when we asked the company about its foldable launch plans, following evidence that this teaser was shown during the launch event. It's clear then that the company isn't keen to talk about this product on a global platform.

If it is just a rebadged version of the Find N2 or Find N2 Flip, it's almost surprising that the company is waiting until the end of the year to launch it. By that point, we'd assume Oppo will already be preparing the third generation foldable Find N family.

For more of what we know so far on OnePlus' upcoming foldable phones, check out our extensive feature which shares all the details leaked up until this point.

Source: OnePlus just officially teased its first foldable phone (we think) - Android Authority