The company is streamlining its flagship phone range and believe the OnePlus 11 5G is "pro" enough.

OnePlus has confirmed that it will not introduce a Pro version of the OnePlus 11 this year - or any other. It has also revealed that there are no plans for a OnePlus 11T model neither.

The latter phone has been ditched from the usual lineup in order to "streamline the flagship portfolio", while the company feels the OnePlus 11 5G is "pro" enough: "Starting with our 2023 lineup, we are streamlining the flagship portfolio in North America (and globally) by removing our Pro lineup. In our opinion, you don’t need to have a 'Pro' name for a device that’s already 'pro'," it said in a statement (as published by Android Authority).

OnePlus' head of product strategy, Xiaolu Hou, also elaborated on the point in an interview with XDA Developers: "OnePlus has been bridging the premium products, delivering a fast and smooth experience at an affordable price. We know that the user doesn't really care about the name of the product. What they really care about is the experience that a product can deliver and its final price.

"You will [also] find that it is already equipped with the best chipset in the market, which is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and also the flagship level for the graphic experience. It means it is the Pro model of the OnePlus 11 series."

It's something we reflected upon in our own review of the OnePlus 11 5G. We said it's "Pro in all but name".

Instead of multiple handsets in a range, OnePlus seems to be diversifying its product offering, with its Cloud 11 event also playing host to launches of the OnePlus Pad - its first tablet - and a OnePlus-branded mechanical keyboard.

It also announced to the room, after the livestream had finished, that it will introduce its own foldable phone (or two) later this year. Thought to be called the OnePlus V Fold and V Flip, they'll likely take their places at the top of the firm's lineup. An actual pro model doesn't seem to be needed, when all is taken into consideration.