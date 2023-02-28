OnePlus has had a pretty busy Mobile World Congress so far, but following on from the OnePlus 11 Concept and the OnePlus Pad, the company had one more cheeky announcement up its sleeve - a foldable.

Don't get too excited just yet. The announcement that took place during a 'Fast and Smooth to Beyond' panel discussion at Mobile World Congress on the OnePlus and Oppo stand isn't a full reveal of a device, but more confirmation that a foldable smartphone will happen.

During the panel, it was confirmed the foldable device from the company will arrive in the second half of 2023.

Kinder Liu, President and COO of OnePlus said: "Our first foldable phone will have the signature OnePlus fast and smooth experience. It must be a flagship phone that doesn't settle because of its folding form, in terms of industrial design, mechanical technology, and other aspects. We want to launch a device that aims to be at the pinnacle experience of today's foldable market."

It was also suggested in the panel that the company's approach includes powerful hardware, alongside great software that aims to get the best from the hardware, whilst also leaning on chipset-level algorithms.

For now, the company hasn't revealed any further details on what its foldable will offer, though we can probably look towards Oppo and its Find N2 and Find N2 Flip devices to get an idea of the kind of specs we might be able to expect. Rumours have previously suggested there could be two devices, with suggestions of them being called the V Fold and V Flip. You can read more about both of those in our separate feature.

We would expect to see a Qualcomm chipset under the hood and we'd expect a focus on the camera too, as well as charging speeds. There's currently no indication as to whether the OnePlus foldable will be a bookstyle folding device like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Oppo Find N2 or a flip folding phone like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Oppo Find N2.

We expect to hear more about the OnePlus folding phone as the year goes on so stay tuned and watch this space.

For now, you can read our Mobile World Congress round up for all the other key announcements from the mobile trade show.