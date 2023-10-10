OnePlus/Pocket-lint OnePlus Buds Pro 2 $100 $180 Save $80 The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are getting the Prime Day treatment and are now available for a mere $100 instead of its usual $180. Don't miss out on a chance to get great sound at a discounted price. $100 at Amazon

Prime Day is here to deliver some solid discounts for some of our favorite tech, including the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, earbuds that left us rather impressed. You can grab this one for 44 per cent off, which is an excellent discount, especially since its previous best price point was $109.

Should you get the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 on Prime Day?

Well, there's never a better time to get yourself a new pair of earbuds than on Prime Day, especially since the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are down to their best price ever. These earbuds are designed to take your listening experience to the next level, providing a symphony of powerful features that are simply astounding.

With Hybrid Active Noise Cancelation (ANC), the One Plus Buds Pro 2 allows you the freedom to balance powerful sound with pure silence, making your listening experience more controlled. Moreover, the advanced AI-powered noise reduction algorithms coupled with three ENC noise-reducing microphones delivering precisely calibrated voice isolation during calls allow you to enjoy crystal-clear calls without any background noise.

The 11mm dynamic drivers in the One Plus Buds Pro 2 offer powerful and punchy bass, making its sound quality incomparable. With OnePlus Audio ID, you get a tailored audio experience that makes every beat even more enjoyable. Not only that, but the curved design of the earbuds ensures that wind and residual noise pickup are kept to a minimum, making it an even more pleasurable experience.

Lastly, with its worry-free battery life, the One Plus Buds Pro 2 offers the convenience of uninterrupted listening pleasure. Designed for on-the-go use, these earbuds provide studio-grade sound, making every beat even more reliable. With all of these features, the One Plus Buds Pro 2 is a must-buy for anyone looking for the ultimate listening experience. So, hurry up and grab yours now before Big Deal Days ends tomorrow.